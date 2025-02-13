Utah Woman's Long Struggle for U.S. Citizenship

After illegally crossing the border 20 years ago, Karina Clement continues her fight for citizenship despite marrying a U.S. citizen and raising a family in Utah. Her journey highlights the complexities and challenges of the immigration process.

More than 20 years after illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, a woman living in Utah is still waiting for a path to citizenship. Despite living in the United States for over two decades, marrying a U.S. citizen, and raising three children, her immigration status remains uncertain. Karina Clement originally came to the U.S. on a student visa, but after it expired, she returned to Mexico — only to cross back into the U.S. illegally.

For nearly two decades, she has been trying to become a U.S. citizen. \'I thought I wouldn’t see her again, and I was only thinking, ‘I’m just going to go see her and come back,’' Clement said. 'In my mind, it was only going to take three weeks.'She said, 'When I came across, I said, ‘What did I just do? Oh my gosh, what did I just do?’' Fifteen years ago, she began the legal process to gain citizenship, starting with proving her marriage was legitimate. In January 2024, she cleared another hurdle when the U.S. government approved a state-side waiver for her undocumented entry. Now, Clement is waiting for an invitation to the U.S. consulate in Mexico, her home country, where she must pass an interview to receive a green card to legally be able to cross back into the U.S. Asked what she would say to Congress about immigration reform, Clement said, 'Get working, get working.'\ 'I’m no longer in shame,' she said. 'I don’t mind. I could be deported tomorrow, and we could be separated. The reason why I felt the need to do this is because we need to make awareness.' If Clement is granted a green card, she will still have to wait three more years before applying for U.S. citizenship. She said her story is not about politics, it’s about shedding light on the long and complex process of becoming a U.S. citizen





