Utah woman gifts young girl her own horse from rescue

When Kelly moved her family to Heber Valley, her daughter Tatum wanted to participate in 4-H. There was just one problemshe didn't have a horse.That's where D

Liberty Sanctuary, a Utah nonprofit that rescues and rehomes horses, loaned a young girl a host so she could participate in a local 4-H club.

However, as their relationship blossomed, that loan became a gift. When Kelly moved her family to Heber Valley, her daughter Tatum wanted to participate in 4-H. There was just one problem...she didn't have a horse. That's where Debra West came in. Debra runs Liberty Sanctuary, a Utah nonprofit that rescues and rehomes horses.

She loaned Tatum her own horse, Max, who was recovering from an injury at the time. And she did it because she saw something special. Their connection was instant. Tatum worked in the barn, learned horsemanship, and showed up for Max every day as he healed.11-year-old sloth thrives thanks to strong bond, loving care with Utah care teamKelly watched her daughter transform.

"Oh man, she has just stepped into her own," she said. "The community here has been absolutely phenomenal. ""We just knew as they were developing, we needed to make it official," she said. "We are giving Max to you.

""She's a horse angel in every sense," said Kelly, "and she was making a dream happen for my daughter. "Charges dismissed for woman without right hand cited for holding phone while driving The deputy accused the driver of violating Florida’s wireless communications while driving law by using a handheld device behind the wheel. Two people were arrested after police tied them to a major crash in Taylorsville that injured eight people, five of whom were hospitalized for treatment.

The crA semi-truck crashed into a train at a railroad crossing, causing the train to derail near Leamington in Juab County. According to the Utah Department of PublicOne person was killed in a crash involving three vehicles, according to the Roy Police Department. Officials said the crash happened near 4750 S. 1900 W. in Roy. The body of a missing 22-year-old was recovered from Sand Hollow Reservoir in Hurricane.

Just before 1 p.m. on May 28, officials received a report of a missing m





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