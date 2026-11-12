Utah Weather: Rain and Snow Forecasted for Saturday Through Next Week

A storm system moves into Utah on Saturday bringing rain and mountain snow. Temperatures will drop significantly by next week with accumulating snow in valleys.

Utah residents will experience a shift in weather patterns starting this Friday as high pressure begins to break, paving the way for a series of storm systems over the next ten days.

Currently, high pressure dominates the state, resulting in mostly sunny and mild conditions across the region. However, an inversion layer persists in the valleys, particularly along the I-15 corridor, causing haze to linger throughout the afternoon. Daytime temperatures are expected to reach the lower 60s on the Wasatch Front and climb into the lower 70s in southwest Utah.

Also read San Diego's Weather Forecast for November 10, 2026: Warm Wednesday, rain returns starting Friday

Friday Wind and Clouds Increase

A southerly wind flow will intensify on Friday, bringing breezy conditions and an increase in cloud cover across the state. While there is a risk of isolated showers, the majority of areas will remain mostly dry during the day. Temperatures on Friday will continue to warm, with highs reaching the lower 60s on the Wasatch Front and the upper 60s in southwest Utah.

Saturday Storm Brings Rain and Snow

The first of several incoming storms will arrive in Utah on Saturday, triggering widespread valley rain showers and mountain snow. Snow showers are particularly expected in mountain areas above 8,000 feet. The heaviest precipitation will occur through midday before becoming more isolated in the afternoon, with rainfall amounts averaging near 0.25 inches and some locations seeing up to 0.50 inches.

Advertisement

High temperatures on Saturday will hold in the 40s to near 50 degrees across northern and central Utah, while southwest Utah will see highs climb into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. The active weather pattern is expected to clear out by Sunday, allowing for partly cloudy skies and mainly dry conditions to return. The quiet weather is projected to continue through Monday, with highs in the upper 50s in northern Utah and the low to mid 60s in southwest Utah.

Next Storm Brings Colder Temperatures

A second storm system is scheduled to arrive by Tuesday, bringing more moisture and potentially heavier rainfall and mountain snow. This system features lower snow levels, making accumulating snow down into the mountain valleys likely. Flurries may also mix down to the benches and possibly some valley locations in the Wasatch Front region. Temperatures will trend colder with each passing system.

Scattered rain and snow showers are expected to continue into Wednesday, with highs dropping to the 40s across the Wasatch Front and the low to mid 50s in southwest Utah. The progression of this stormy pattern indicates a continued cooling trend, which could lead to significant mountain snow accumulations by the end of next week.

Third System Promises Significant Snow

A third and even colder system is forecast for the end of next week, which has the potential to produce high elevation snow totals. This final system may even bring snow flakes throughout the valleys as temperatures remain significantly below average. Residents are advised to monitor updates from the 4Warn Weather forecast team on News4Utah+ and abc4.com/utah-weather for the latest information.

Advertisement

As the week progresses, the contrast between the mild start and the cold, wet finish will be stark. The Wasatch Front and southwest Utah will see their temperatures drop as the state navigates this active weather sequence. Communities relying on mountain snowpack for water resources may benefit from the increased precipitation, while drivers should prepare for potentially hazardous conditions in higher elevations.