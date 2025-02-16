Utah Utes Upset No. 17 Kansas Jayhawks in Thrilling Home Victory

Gabe Madsen's 24-point performance, including 5 key points in the final minutes, led the Utah Utes to a stunning 74-67 upset victory over the No. 17 Kansas Jayhawks. Utah's relentless defense and clutch execution down the stretch proved to be the difference in securing their 14th win of the season.

The Utah Utes pulled off a stunning upset over the No. 17 Kansas Jayhawks , securing a 74-67 victory at home behind a dominant performance from Gabe Madsen . Madsen poured in 24 points, including five crucial points in the final minutes, helping Utah snap Kansas’ momentum and seal the win. The victory improved Utah’s record to 14-11, while the Jayhawks fell to 17-8. Utah came out strong from the opening tip, quickly jumping to a 13-5 lead in the early minutes.

The Utes controlled the pace throughout the first half, never trailing and heading into halftime with a 39-37 advantage. Kansas struggled to find a rhythm offensively, with Utah’s defense applying relentless pressure. The Utes continued their aggressive play in the second half, building their lead to 11 points at 60-49 following a technical foul free throw from Madsen with 11:37 remaining. However, the Jayhawks, led by head coach Bill Self, stormed back with an 11-0 run, tying the game at 60 after a free throw from freshman Flory Bidunga. Despite the late push, Utah executed down the stretch. Craig Smith’s squad clamped down defensively in the closing moments, forcing Kansas into three consecutive scoreless possessions. Madsen’s three-pointer with 1:54 left gave the Utes a 67-60 cushion, marking his 288th career three-pointer, a Utah school record.After a free throw from Kansas' Zeke Mayo, Mike Sharavjamts extended the lead with a layup, making it 69-62 with under a minute left. Kansas kept it interesting with a late three from Hunter Dickinson, who finished with 12 points and seven rebounds, but Utah held on. Dajuan Harris Jr. led the Jayhawks with 15 points, but their comeback bid fell short. Despite struggles at the free throw line, Utah’s defensive execution proved to be the difference in the upset win.





