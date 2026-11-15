Utah Utes Secure 45-39 Victory Over Arizona to Maintain Perfect Record and Playoff Hopes

The Utah Utes defeated the Arizona Wildcats in a thrilling 45-39 road game, propelled by a game-winning 70-yard touchdown pass from Devon Dampier to Creed Whittemore. The win solidifies Utah's 10-0 record and strengthens their position as a top contender for the Big 12 championship and national title.

TUCSON, Ariz. — Another culture win. Statement game. Motivational revenge generated by all the naysayers.

Label it however you want, Utah posted an impressive performance late Saturday night at Casino Del Sol Stadium,"What a crazy game — back and forth," said coach Morgan Scalley.

Also read Arizona vs. Utah football kickoff time changed amid FAA travel disruptions: How to watch

"We knew this was not going to be an easy one. " In a season of plaudits, Devon Dampier saved his best for the biggest game to date . With the Utes trailing 39-33, Dampier needed all of two plays to produce the winning touchdown, which came on a 70-yard pass to Creed Whittemore.

Taking it from the top, Scalley is big on culture, touting the importance of it seemingly at each of his press conferences. Given that his team is 10-0 and all but a lock to play in the Big 12 championship game, the rookie head coach can preach all he wants on Utah's culture club.

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"Our culture is no excuses," said Dampier, noting the air traffic situation led to the team flying on game day. "We live by it. " Moving on to the second point, yes, the Utes made a statement against the Wildcats and their sensational fifth-year quarterback Noah Fifita, whose uncle, Steve, was Scalley's teammate on Utah's Fiesta Bowl team in the 2004 season.

The Utes needed to prove capable of beating a quality team, which Arizona is, on the road this season. They already defeated two ranked teams — Houston and BYU — this season, but both of those came in Salt Lake City. Their previous entry as best road win came against Iowa State, which still isn't bowl eligible with two games left in the season.

Saving the juiciest for last, the Utes took a giant step toward silencing the plethora of critics who are quick to doubt them. Multiple ESPN types scoffed at Utah's ascension to No. 2 in the latest playoff polls, vehemently insisting the team is not a serious national championship contender. But rather than get all worked up about it, Utah players and coaches mostly internalize the disrespect and let the results speak for themselves.

Also consider that many national pundits could identify more than one or two Utah players. Forgive them for their ignorance, though, for they know not what they don't know. For most college fans, watching the Utes play is a challenge not worth accepting. On multiple levels, geography doesn't do Utah any favors.

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Several 8:30 p.m. MT starts limit exposure for the western Big 12 teams. Not only should the Utes be considered a threat to succeed in the playoffs, but their quarterback also belongs in the Heisman Trophy discussion. On talent alone, Dampier ranks among the five best college players; but take it from a salty veteran of 40 years covering college football, his leadership ability and charismatic personality are second to none.

Even if Dampier's statistics are modest compared to others, winning is the most important number in the game. Consider that he's the only FBS quarterback to start every game and lead his team to 10 consecutive wins. In staying perfect, the Utes have had a few close calls this season. But nothing like the scare Arizona threw at them.

With time running out on Fifita's fantastic college career, the Wildcats were hunting for their own statement game. In compiling a nice record and ranking this season, they still have not beat a ranked team . Fifita came out blazing, completing his first six passes for 58 yards to lead Arizona on an 11-play, 75-yard touchdown drive on the game's first possession.

The delirious crowd, which posed as thousands of empty seats in the upper section, was smelling that signature win. Although the Utes managed to scratch out a halftime lead, three turnovers — two fumbles and interception — in the second half led to Arizona scoring taking the lead touchdowns. But all it did was lead to Dampier heroics and more Arizona heartbreak.