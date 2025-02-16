Utah Unions Vow to Overturn Bill Ending Collective Bargaining for Public Workers

A new law in Utah that ends collective bargaining for public workers has sparked widespread protests and a campaign to overturn it through a referendum.

Utah lawmakers have recently passed a bill that effectively ends collective bargaining for public workers , a move that has been met with strong opposition from unions and their supporters. Governor Cox signed the bill into law, marking a significant shift in labor relations within the state.

The bill's passage has sparked heated protests at the state Capitol, drawing in teachers, police officers, and firefighters who are concerned about the potential impact on their wages, benefits, and working conditions. Unions, vowing to fight back, are now exploring the option of a referendum to overturn the law.Brad Asay, a leader in three prominent Utah unions, has stated that a referendum is the most viable path forward. He explained that they are actively planning a campaign to collect more than 140,000 signatures within the next month to place a repeal measure on the ballot. 'It would be an all hands on deck for community members, union members to get out there and get those signatures,' Asay said, highlighting the widespread support they have garnered from both union and non-union members.The bill's proponents, who include lawmakers who argue that ending union-negotiated contracts is in the best interest of taxpayers, have pointed to significant funding increases for public education and other services as evidence of their commitment to public workers. However, unions maintain that these increases have been insufficient and that the elimination of collective bargaining will ultimately erode the rights and protections of public employees. Asay emphasized the potential galvanizing effect of the legislation, stating, 'If you want to get unions up and going, do horrible legislation like this, and it fires people up.'Five years ago, Utah voters successfully utilized a referendum to overturn a food tax hike passed by the Legislature, demonstrating the potential effectiveness of this strategy in challenging controversial legislation





