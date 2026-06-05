Utah tracking New World Screwworm after first U.S. reported since 1968

Utah officials said it is tracking cases of New World Screwworm after the first U.S. case since 1968 was detected.The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food d

The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food is tracking cases of New World Screwworm after the first U.S. case since 1968 was detected in Texas.

The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food described New World Screwworm as a fly. The fly's larvae burrow into the living tissue of warm-blooded animals, causing large wounds and even death in untreated animals. Officials said the fly was eradicated from the United States in the late 60s.

However, an increase in flies in Central America in recent years led to the discovery of New World Screwworm in Mexico and has since spread into the States. The U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed on Wednesday that a three-week-old calf in Texas was carrying the fly's larvae. According to UDAF, if New World Screwworm spreads in the United States, it could cost billions in treatment costs, production, and losses.

"It is critical for animal owners and veterinarians to be aware of the signs of NWS and to report any suspicious cases immediately to the State Veterinarian's office," UDAF said in a statement. Signs include discomfort, draining or enlarging wounds, and larvae or eggs in or around body openings, such as the nose and ears. The New World Screwworm most commonly affects livestock, pets, and wildlife and, in very rare cases, people and birds.

Dawn Opie is understandably upset after her Chevy Silverado was hit outside her home in the middle of the night. “A car just came around the corner, hit it, keptA head-on crash blocked both north and southbound traffic on US-6 in a remote area of Utah County. Officials with the Utah Highway Patrol said there was a head-oA police officer shot and killed a suspect while he was allegedly stabbing a victim, according to police.

Officials with the Ogden Police Department said policeTwo little free libraries in Salt Lake City were knocked over and vandalized this week, upsetting neighbors and raising broader concerns about the types of pettUtah law enforcement responds to 70 calls per day for unsecured loads and road debris, a problem officials said is more common and dangerous than it seems. A new





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