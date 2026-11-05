Utah Teen Kylie Arellano Rescued After 517 Days Captivity in Oregon

Kylie Arellano was rescued from Adam Hunter Harmel in Oregon after being held captive for over 500 days. Federal charges filed against the suspect detail alleged abuse and coercion.

Authorities in Utah have rescued 16-year-old Kylie Arellano following a harrowing captivity period exceeding 500 days at the hands of Adam Hunter Harmel in Oregon. The teenager was found safe on Sunday after her disappearance on May 29, 2025, triggered a massive multi-agency search operation coordinated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Harmel, a 39-year-old man from Oregon, was arrested and federally charged on Monday for traveling across state lines with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.

The Rescue Operation and Federal Charges

The breakthrough in the case occurred when a minor reported meeting Arellano on the online gaming platform AmongUs. During their interaction, the victim revealed her identity and disclosed that she was being held against her will at a man's residence in Oregon. The minor stated that Arellano believed police had ceased their search and claimed she had simply run away from home. FBI agents subsequently monitored video calls between the two minors, during which Arellano alleged that her ordeal began in May 2025.

Also read Oregon man indicted after discovery of Utah teenager held captive

Alleged Conditions of Confinement and Abuse

Federal complaints detail that Harmel allegedly groomed Arellano when she was 15 years old through social media and gaming platforms. He reportedly told her he was disabled with hip injuries and offered her money to travel to Oregon. After Harmel drove to Utah to pick her up, he transported her to his home in Huntington, Oregon, where he threw her phone into a river and confined her indoors. The complaint alleges that Harmel forced Arellano to sleep in the same bed as him in the basement, keeping a knife under his pillow to prevent escape.

Sadistic Measures to Maintain Identity Secrecy

To prevent identification, Harmel allegedly forced Arellano to remove her braces using pliers. The victim stated that Harmel indicated a sexual preference for minors and expressed a desire to start a family with her. Investigators discovered these details through the monitored communications and subsequent search warrants. The conditions of her captivity were described as nightmarish, with Arellano forced to sleep next to a wall and remain under constant surveillance by her captor.

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Family Reunion and Investigation Context

Stephanie Coleman, Arellano's mother, celebrated the reunion on social media with the message, "I brought you home baby girl!" Coleman had previously denied allegations of abuse that appeared in earlier search warrants, attributing blood-like stains found in their Garden City home to the family cat. She had pleaded with law enforcement for assistance throughout the 517 nights her daughter was missing. Police confirmed that they found Arellano at a home in Huntington and transported her back to her family in Utah.

Legal Proceedings and Official Statements

Adam Hunter Harmel appeared in court in Boise, Idaho, for the first time on Wednesday. It remains unclear when he will be extradited to Utah to face federal charges. Harmel has not entered a plea, and attorney information for the defense was not listed on the court docket. FBI Director Kash Patel stated that the agency is using every tool to combat the exploitation of children. US Attorney Melissa Holyoak emphasized that those who prey on vulnerable members of the community will be held accountable.