Utah suburb eyes ban on chain-link fences to preserve its beauty ‘years, decades, centuries’ down the line

If adopted, no new chain-link fences would be allowed in front yards.

West Valley City Council member Lars Nordfelt doesn’t like chain-link fences, so he and his colleagues are moving to ban new ones in front yards across Utah’s second-largest city.

“It’s a big change,” Nordfelt said during an August meeting . “There’s a lot of front-yard chain-link fence and I don’t like it, but that’s my choice, I guess. But, we’re looking out for a city that’s going to be here for many years, decades, centuries. Would a change today make a difference?

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” The effort grew out of a recent ordinance that opened up more fencing options — but banned chain-link — for property owners along 4100 South . Council members indicated support for a wider ban on chain-link construction during the debates on 4100 South as another way to beautify the western Salt Lake County suburb. The silver barriers dominate the streetscape in West Valley City’s older, eastern neighborhoods like Chesterfield.

City staff proposed two options to council members in August: ban new chain-link on major arterial roads like Redwood Road and 3500 South or restrict it everywhere besides in industrial areas. The council has moved forward with the latter. To be clear, the proposed ordinance wouldn’t require property owners to rip out any fencing.

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“Once the ordinance, assuming the council passes it, goes into effect, any existing chain-link fences could remain,” Community Development Director Steve Pastorik said at a meeting last month . “This would just apply to any new fencing. ” In fact, homeowners and businesses could still replace an existing, but damaged, chain-link barrier even if the ordinance passes. Some other fencing materials are already prohibited under city rules, including barbed wire and metal paneling.

Property owners also aren’t allowed to build fences out of material not made for that purpose, like, say, if you wanted to build one out of old skis, perhaps. The West Valley City planning commission recommended the council make the change last month as well. A public hearing on the proposal is set for Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in West Valley City Hall as part of a regular council meeting.