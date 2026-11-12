Utah Substitute Teacher Randy Jensen Arrested for Child Exploitation

Randy Jensen, a substitute teacher in Utah, faces multiple felony charges including aggravated kidnapping and sexual exploitation of a minor after police arrested him following a park encounter with a 15-year-old victim on November 6.

Randy Jensen, a substitute teacher employed by the Cache County and Logan City school districts in Utah, has been arrested and charged with severe felonies involving the sexual exploitation of a minor. The arrest stems from an incident on November 6 when law enforcement officers discovered Jensen and a 15-year-old boy together inside a vehicle parked at a city park in Logan.

Core Details of the Arrest and Charges

Logan police initiated contact with the vehicle around 12:30 a.m. on Friday because it was trespassing in a restricted area of the park. Upon approaching the car, officers located Jensen, who is 71 years old, and the minor inside. The teenager informed the officers that he had traveled to the location to meet Jensen for sexual purposes after communicating with him via the social media platform Snapchat.

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Jensen faces a litany of serious criminal charges including aggravated kidnapping, two counts of forcible sodomy, and aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor. Additional charges include criminal solicitation, three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, enticing a minor, and distributing materials harmful to a minor. These charges reflect the severity of the alleged actions taken against the youth.

Investigation and Evidence Gathered

The investigation uncovered significant digital evidence after police examined the victim's mobile phone. Officers discovered several conversations between Jensen and the boy on Snapchat. During these exchanges, the minor had sent at least three explicit photographs of himself to Jensen. Additionally, a video file found on the device allegedly depicted Jensen performing a sex act on the boy earlier that night.

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Throughout the interrogation, Jensen admitted to meeting the victim online. He confessed to sending and receiving explicit photographs from the minor. Furthermore, Jensen acknowledged soliciting the victim to engage in sexual activity on the night of the arrest. He also admitted to having previously engaged in sexual acts with the victim at his residence in Logan, despite being aware that the victim was under the age of 18.

Stakeholder Positions and Immediate Aftermath

Upon arriving at the victim's home to return the boy, the parents stated they were unaware he had left the house. This detail highlights the secrecy with which the alleged exploitation was conducted prior to the police intervention. The lack of parental knowledge underscores the isolation tactics often employed in such cases of minor exploitation.

Jensen was taken into custody for questioning and formally booked. Police have not yet disclosed the duration of the online communication between Jensen and the victim before the arrest occurred. Authorities have also not indicated whether they suspect Jensen may have other victims beyond the one identified in this specific incident.

Real-World Impact and Legal Next Steps

Jensen has been assigned a public defender and has not yet entered a plea in court. A judge has ordered him to remain in jail until his next scheduled court hearing on Wednesday, November 18. This pre-trial detention ensures public safety while the legal proceedings against the substitute teacher move forward.

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The case has raised concerns within the community regarding the vetting of substitute teachers and the potential for online grooming of minors. Parents, teachers, and guardians are encouraged to utilize available tools and information to better protect children from digital exploitation and unsupervised interactions with adults.