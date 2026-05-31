Utah stuntwoman joins Yellowstone spinoff Marshals after years of persistence

Katelynn Olson, a stunt performer from Utah, has joined the stunt team on the Yellowstone spin-off series Marshals. Her journey from backyard practice to Hollywood sets is a story of determination.

Katelynn Olson, a stunt performer from Utah , recently joined the stunt team on the Yellowstone spin-off series Marshals . Her journey to Hollywood was filled with persistence and hard work, starting from her childhood days of recreating action sequences by jumping off her family's roof.

Despite financial struggles and doubts from those around her, Olson pursued her dream by first focusing on athletics, then transitioning into the film industry through local connections and a series of odd jobs. She trained at the Stunt Performers Academy in Los Angeles, earning certifications in fire burns and high falls, before returning to Utah to balance production gigs with rigorous training.

Her big break came when she was called to work on the set of Marshals, a show that was filming near her hometown. Olson's story is a testament to the determination required to break into the competitive world of stunt performance, where getting hit by a car is not a matter of if, but when.

From her early days as an unpaid camera intern to working in craft services and finally landing a stunt role, she has shown that a stubborn refusal to give up can lead to achieving seemingly impossible dreams. Olson's fascination with stunts began in childhood. She grew up in Kamas, Utah, spending summers on her family's ranch.

While other kids were captivated by the stories on screen, Olson was mesmerized by the mechanics behind the scenes, particularly the work of stunt teams. She would spend afternoons recreating action sequences, often jumping off the roof of her home to practice dive rolls. Her mother, Juli Olson, worried about potential roof damage and hospital bills, but Katelynn's passion only grew.

After high school, she aimed to become a goalkeeper for Utah Valley University's women's soccer team, but an injury derailed her tryout. Instead of being devastated, she felt relief because it freed her to pursue her true passion. Realizing she was a college dropout with nothing to lose, she decided to risk everything for Hollywood. She quickly learned that the film industry is a high-stakes hustle, and breaking in required an in.

She found that connection through her local church congregation. While living at home and working two jobs at Tanger Outlets in Park City, she met Chet Thomas, a writer and producer who had moved into her neighborhood. Through church service, she developed a relationship with Thomas's family, and he helped her land her first set gig as an unpaid camera intern.

From that first internship, Olson moved to camera assistant on another set, then pivoted to craft services, working as a self-described glorified pack mule. Her stubborn streak kept her moving forward, taking out trash bags dripping with lobster juice and coffee, doing whatever odd jobs it took to be on set, learn, network, and scrape by. Driven by her passion for stunts, she applied to the renowned Stunt Performers Academy in Los Angeles to train under veteran coordinator Banzai Vitale.

There, she learned the physical and mental foundations of the craft, earning certifications in fire burns, high falls, and other stunt performance basics. When she returned to Utah, the daily grind intensified. She balanced production gigs and any other work she could find with stunt training, routinely starting her day at 4:30 a.m. and going to bed at 12:30 a.m. One of those gigs brought her to BYUtv's Studio C, a hub for Utah's film community.

For local creators trying to break out, the recurring show was both a blessing and a holding pattern. At the end of each season, she and her colleagues would share their ambitions for the offseason, hoping to land a larger role or a different set. Inevitably, they all ended back on the same set the next season. It was like Groundhog Day, she recalled.

One night, while telling a friend about a big new show filming in town, Olson got a call from a Studio C colleague. The crew of that very show needed immediate help with craft services. The production was Marshals, the spinoff of the hit series Yellowstone. The show staff said they needed Olson on set at 7 a.m. the next morning at a ranch located just minutes from her hometown





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