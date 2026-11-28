Utah State University and the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation renewed their partnership, formalizing research support for the Bear River Massacre site and maintaining full tuition scholarships for tribal students.

Utah State University and the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation have formalized a renewed memorandum of understanding that significantly expands their collaborative efforts into structured research initiatives. The updated agreement was officially signed on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, during a ceremony on the Logan campus. This pivotal development marks the first time the land-grant institution has explicitly included provisions to support and provide resources for research that the tribe identifies as important. The partnership now encompasses a dedicated framework for joint scientific and technical projects that were previously informal or absent from the previous decade-long accord.

The primary focus of this new research component is to assist the tribe in restoring native plants and historic environment features at the Bear River Massacre site. The Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation purchased the 350-acre property near Preston, Idaho, in January 2018 to facilitate these ecological and cultural preservation efforts. The agreement mandates that Utah State University will encourage and support tribally approved research conducted by its faculty, staff, and students. This commitment ensures that academic investigations are directly aligned with the tribe's priorities rather than existing as external studies.

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Jason Walker, the chairman of the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation, emphasized the significance of this collaboration in a statement released after the signing. He noted that the partnership reaffirms a mutual commitment to expanding opportunities for tribal students and strengthening research that benefits both the tribe and the broader community. The document highlights that education remains one of the most powerful tools for future generations, a sentiment echoed by tribal leaders who view the renewed MOU as a step toward greater self-determination in academic and environmental matters.

These collaborative efforts are designed to advance specific priorities identified by the tribe, including economic, ecological, environmental, health, and educational goals. A key objective involves replanting native willows and other vegetation to reduce water waste caused by invasive species. The tribe hopes these ecological improvements will allow them to gift water shares to the Great Salt Lake to help the body of water rebound from severe degradation. The restoration project serves as the cornerstone of the Wuda Ogwa Cultural and Land Restoration Project, which aims to honor history through active land healing.

The restoration project at the Bear River Massacre site serves to commemorate a tragic event in American history. Historians recognize this site as one of the deadliest massacres of American Indians in the United States. In January 1863, volunteer soldiers from Utah's Fort Douglas raided a winter camp of the Shoshone people, resulting in the deaths of an estimated 250 to 500 individuals. By working with Utah State University researchers, the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation aims to reclaim the ecological and cultural integrity of the site where this violence occurred.

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Kristian J. Olsen, the deputy vice president for residential campuses at Utah State University, met with Chairman Walker and the tribal governing council over the summer to define these specific goals. Olsen oversees the 28 satellites and centers the university operates across the state. He stated that while Utah State University had previously supported certain research initiatives, the new agreement formalizes these efforts. A critical addition to the document is the promise that any data collected through these collaborations will be shared with the tribe rather than kept by the university.

Olsen emphasized the shift in data sovereignty during the planning phase. He stated that the university would not keep research findings to itself, ensuring that the tribe has access to all information generated from their ancestral lands. This approach addresses historical concerns about extractive research practices and establishes a new standard for Indigenous-academic partnerships in the region. The university acknowledges that this transparency is essential for maintaining trust and ensuring that research outcomes directly benefit the Shoshone community.

Beyond research, the agreement maintains the university's long-standing tradition of supporting Shoshone students through financial aid. Under the terms of the deal, Utah State University provides full tuition coverage for any enrolled member of the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation. This scholarship covers up to eight semesters for students starting as freshmen or up to four semesters for transfer students. The agreement also includes a housing waiver for Shoshone students residing in campus dormitories at either the Logan or Price campuses.

Utah State University spokesperson Amanda DeRito reported that since the first formal agreement was signed in 2015, 27 Shoshone students have had their tuition covered by the university. Four of these students have also utilized the housing support to live on campus. While the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation has a relatively small enrolled membership of approximately 400 individuals, the university remains required to recruit and encourage tribal students. This commitment ensures that education is provided as a powerful tool for future generations, supporting students academically, culturally, socially, and financially.

Utah State University currently enrolls 460 Indigenous students out of a total population of 32,286, representing 1.4 percent of the student body. While Diné students from the Navajo Nation show higher representation, particularly at campuses in southeastern Utah, the university has expanded its support for Native American students across the state. At the Blanding campus, for instance, about 70 percent of students are Native. Continuing its expansion of services, Utah State University opened a new education building in Monument Valley this year.

Since 2023, the university has also offered the Native American Student Scholarship, which covers tuition for members of other tribes beyond the Shoshone. The updated agreement ensures that the partnership with the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation continues to create diverse educational opportunities, including both technical and traditional academic paths. The tribe will also encourage its youth to participate in pre-college activities, including concurrent enrollment classes and 4-H development programs.

The renewed agreement also comes amid broader scrutiny of land-grant universities' financial relationships with Indigenous lands. Utah State University retains rights to about 31,000 acres of formerly Native land, acquired under the federal Morrill Act and other land-grant laws. It also holds the rights to roughly 75,000 acres of subsurface areas, which applies to oil, gas, minerals, and other resources underground. In 2024, the university's acreage had generated more than $15 million in revenue for the school over the previous five years.

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USU President Brad Mortensen has acknowledged that the university is one of 14 land-grant universities across the country that has kept and is still earning income from land taken from Indigenous nations. A small portion of that revenue is distributed annually to the university, while the rest is held in a permanent fund. Mortensen again wore a traditional medallion at the MOU renewal ceremony, symbolizing the continued effort to pay forward the benefits derived from these lands through scholarships and community support.

Shoshone tribal leaders have expressed appreciation for how the university has conducted itself with respect to Indigenous partnerships and ancestral territories. Tribal officials have called the school a good partner in working on state-owned property that was previously Shoshone land. USU has supported restoration, water preservation, and Indigenous hunting rights, in accordance with the tribe's wishes. This renewed MOU solidifies a relationship that balances historical obligations with forward-looking collaborative goals.

The signing ceremony on the Logan campus featured applause from tribal representatives and university officials alike. Photos from the event showed USU President Brad Mortensen and Chairman Jason Walker holding up pens after the signature. Members of the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation also performed traditional drums during the event, highlighting the cultural importance of the occasion. The ceremony served as a public affirmation of the partnership's commitment to truth, reconciliation, and shared prosperity.

Looking ahead, the formalized research component will likely expand beyond the Bear River Massacre site. The tribe is still envisioning what it might do outside of that specific project with the now-formal support of USU researchers. This flexibility allows the partnership to adapt to new challenges and opportunities that arise for the Shoshone community. The agreement provides a stable foundation for long-term projects that may address water rights, economic development, and cultural preservation in innovative ways.

The university's commitment to data sharing and tribal approval of research sets a precedent for other land-grant institutions. By prioritizing tribally approved projects, Utah State University ensures that its academic resources are used in service of the community rather than for external extraction. This model of partnership emphasizes mutual respect and shared benefits, aligning with the land-grant mission to increase education access on sites of previously tribal-owned lands.

As the university continues to grow its Indigenous student population and expand its support systems, the renewed MOU serves as a key document in its diversity and inclusion strategy. The agreement ensures that Shoshone students, staff, and faculty are supported in ways that foster a strong sense of belonging at the university. This holistic approach to support extends beyond tuition and housing to include cultural and social integration.

The partnership between Utah State University and the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation represents a significant step in repairing historical injustices and building a collaborative future. By combining financial support for students with formalized research agreements, the two entities are creating a sustainable model for Indigenous-academic engagement. The success of this partnership will likely influence how other universities approach their relationships with local tribes and ancestral lands.