Utah State University submitted a proposal to become the future home of the NASA-led United States Space Academy.

Utah State University submitted a proposal to become the future home of the NASA-led United States Space Academy. The proposal suggests Davis County for the permanent campus, targeting a fall 2031 opening.

USU highlights its Space Dynamics Lab and history in space exploration as key assets in its proposal.that could help astronauts land on and take off from the Moon in future Artemis missions — to name a few ventures into the cosmos. Now, the university is looking to become the future home of the NASA-led United States Space Academy after submitting a proposal on Utah's behalf.

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A Trump administration executive order signed in August directed the establishment of the first United States Space Academy and NASA published aseeking"input from governors or their designees interested in hosting and sponsoring the up-and-coming academy in their state," according to a release from NASA. The proposed academy would be a federal academy intended to advance American interests in space, with the administration citing the importance of space to national security, economic growth, scientific discovery and technological innovation.