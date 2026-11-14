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Utah State stuck at home — for the moment — after FAA grounds airplanes

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Utah State stuck at home — for the moment — after FAA grounds airplanes
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The Aggies (4-5,3-2 Pac-12) are scheduled to play San Diego State (4-5, 3-2) on Saturday night at 6:30 at Snapdragon Stadium.

San Diego, CA – Flight statuses change from delayed to cancelled at the San Diego International Airport after the FAA issued an emergency nationwide ground stoppage on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, in San Diego, CA. Utah State posted pictures of two of its football players at midday Friday with plane tickets for their imminent flight to San Diego.

The Aggies’ plane never took off, grounded along with thousands of others across the country when the FAA instituted a national ground stop order for only the second time since Sept. 11, 2001. The halt was lifted by 5:30 p.m. PT, four hours after the directive was given. How quickly Utah State could get in the air and get to San Diego remains to be seen.

Also readFAA ground stop leaves UW football team stuck in Seattle before Michigan State game

The Aggies are scheduled to play San Diego State on Saturday night at 6:30 at Snapdragon Stadium. Officials from Utah State, SDSU and the Pac-12 were still working through a fluid situation as of Friday evening. The immediate question is how quickly Utah State can board a plane and fly out of Logan-Cache Airport?

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It needs to be soon enough that the Aggies can land in San Diego before the midnight curfew for landing at San Diego International Airport.

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