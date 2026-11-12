Utah State Railroad Museum Secures $200,000 Grant to Restore Historic Saltair Railcar

The Utah State Railroad Museum receives a $200,000 grant to restore a 104-year-old Saltair railcar for public display at Union Station in Ogden.

The Utah State Railroad Museum in Ogden has officially secured a $200,000 grant to facilitate the comprehensive restoration of a historic open-air railcar. This specific vehicle, originally designed to transport passengers to the famous Saltair resort, is currently undergoing a significant rehabilitation project. The initiative aims to preserve this 104-year-old piece of transportation history, which has been deteriorating on an unused track section adjacent to the Weber County Fairgrounds complex. Museum administrators view this grant as a critical step toward reclaiming a unique artifact of the region's cultural heritage.

The 104-year-old car is currently sitting unprotected on a section of unused rail line adjacent to the Weber County Fairgrounds complex, deteriorating. However, Ogden officials have now secured the $200,000 in grant funding necessary to help restore it to its former glory. The primary objective of the funding allocation is to repair the structural integrity of the Saltair car, which was built in 1922. This vehicle represents one of two surviving cars from a fleet of thirteen that operated on the old Salt Lake, Garfield and Western Railway. The railway served the Salt Lake City and Toole areas, providing vital transit to the resort.

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Hope Eggett, administrator of Museums at Union Station, describes the Saltair cars as iconic representations of early tourism and leisure travel in Utah. She emphasizes that the open sides allowed passengers to get that nice salty breeze in their face while traveling to the Great Salt Lake resort. Each car featured three distinctive steps leading to the seating area, a characteristic that is being meticulously preserved during the restoration. The backing of the seat rows could be moved forward or backward, allowing passengers to face toward or against the direction of travel. Eggett states that the positive energy generated by this renovation demonstrates what can be accomplished with dedicated care and attention.

The total estimated cost for the complete restoration of the Saltair car is $205,000, according to officials at the Utah State Railroad Museum. While the $200,000 grant covers the vast majority of the expenses, the museum is currently working to secure the final $5,000 required to balance the budget. Once this final amount is obtained, the museum will seek competitive bids from restoration specialists. Eggett anticipates that the physical restoration work will take approximately eighteen months to complete. The funding strategy ensures that the project remains financially viable while allowing for high-quality craftsmanship in the restoration process.

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Upon completion of the rehabilitation, the restored railcar will be moved to the grounds of the Utah State Railroad Museum at Union Station. This placement marks a significant milestone for the institution, as it will be the first piece of civilian passenger equipment to be permanently displayed on the museum grounds. The majority of the other trains currently housed at the museum served the freight industry, making this addition a unique attraction for visitors. The display will allow the public to view a vehicle that offers a direct connection to the leisure activities of early twentieth-century Utah.

The Saltair destination itself peaked in popularity during the 1920s before ultimately closing its doors in 1958. The restoration process involves addressing the severe weathering that has occurred while the car sat unprotected in Ogden. The museum hopes this exhibit will educate visitors about the history of the Salt Lake, Garfield and Western Railway and the era of resort rail travel. This comprehensive restoration project represents a major effort to maintain the tangible history of Utah's transportation infrastructure and tourism heritage.

Alongside the two surviving Saltair cars, other historic vehicles are currently stored adjacent to the fairgrounds complex, including old Bamberger and Moon Glow cars. The Moon Glow car, dating back to the late 1940s, featured a viewing dome designed to renew interest in passenger rail service as ridership numbers waned. The Bamberger car was previously used in a passenger trolley system that connected Ogden and Salt Lake City. While no specific plans are currently in motion to rehabilitate these additional vehicles, Eggett expresses hope that the success of the Saltair car restoration will inspire future preservation efforts. The museum continues to evaluate options for expanding its collection of restored historical transport.