Utah State Defeats Fresno State 17-10 Behind First Quarter Touchdowns

Utah State secured a 17-10 victory over Fresno State with early first-quarter touchdowns from Sesi Vailahi and McCae Hillstead. Despite a late touchdown pass from Jayden Mandal to Ezekiel Avit, the Aggies improved to 4-5 while Fresno State dropped to 5-4.

LOGAN, Utah — Sesi Vailahi and McCae Hillstead had touchdown runs in the first quarter for Utah State in a 17-10 victory over Fresno State on Saturday night.

Fresno State scored its only touchdown when Jayden Mandal threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Ezekiel Avit with 1:30 left to play. Utah State has won three of its last four games while Fresno State has lost three of four. Hillstead completed 9 of 14 passes without an interception and ran for 56 yards on 12 carries. Vailahi carried 10 times for 39 yards rushing.

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Each of their scores came from short yardage. Mandal was 22-of-39 passing for 262 yards. Josiah Freeman had eight receptions for 114 yards for the Bulldogs, who were held to just 16 yards rushing. Manaki Watanabe's 32-yard field goal for the Bulldogs ended a long drive midway through the third quarter that made it 14-3.

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Kian Afrookhteh's 43-yard field goal stretched the Aggies' lead to 17-3 with 4:21 left to play. Up next Fresno State: At Texas State on Saturday. Utah State: At San Diego State on Saturday. Recent Northern Utah Stories