Box Elder County Sheriff Kevin Potter appeared in court charged with automobile homicide and obstruction of justice following a fatal October crash in Ogden that killed a motorcyclist.

Box Elder County Sheriff Kevin Potter made his first court appearance on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, to face charges of automobile homicide stemming from a deadly traffic collision in Ogden. The 51-year-old law enforcement official stood shackled at the wrists in an orange jail jumpsuit during the brief, procedural hearing conducted via video link.

Potter Court Appearance And Initial Charges

Utah State Courts Judge Craig Hall presided over the short proceeding, reading the specific charges and potential penalties Potter faces before the bench. The sheriff spoke very little during the three-minute session, only affirming his name when called and thanking Judge Hall at the conclusion of the hearing. His attorney, Cara Tangaro, did not immediately seek bail, stating instead that her team would likely request a separate hearing to address that specific matter at a later date.

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Potter appeared before the court alongside several other suspects who also faced short procedural hearings during that session. He is currently being held at the Weber County Jail and has been placed on paid administrative leave from his duties as sheriff while the legal proceedings unfold. His next scheduled court date in this specific case is set for December 1, 2026.

Details Of The Deadly October 27 Crash

The criminal charges relate to a traffic incident that occurred on October 27 at the intersection of Valley Drive and Canyon Road, a high-speed roadway that runs through Ogden Canyon. Police reports indicate that Potter was driving a northbound Box Elder County pickup truck on Valley Drive. After coming to a stop, he pulled into Canyon Road to initiate a left turn, entering the intersection directly in the path of a motorcycle.

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Katie Sue Ruth Huggins, a 22-year-old motorcyclist traveling eastbound on Canyon Road, had the legal right of way at that crossing but was unable to avoid the collision despite her attempts to brake. The crash caused severe injuries to Huggins, who passed away six days later. Charging documents state that Potter entered the intersection directly in front of the motorcycle, leading to the fatal impact on the rear driver's side of his truck.

Blood Alcohol Results And Failure To Yield

Prosecutors allege that Potter committed automobile homicide, a second-degree felony, partly due to his level of intoxication at the time of the accident. A blood sample taken two hours after the crash showed Potter had a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.065 grams per 100 milliliters. This measurement exceeds the legal driving limit in Utah, which is set at 0.05 grams per 100 milliliters.

In addition to the felony homicide charge, Potter faces an infraction for failing to stop or yield the right of way to Huggins. The Utah Highway Patrol led the investigation into the crash, which resulted in the formal charging papers that now dictate the legal trajectory of Potter's career and personal freedom. The specific timeline of events places the initial collision in late October, with the victim succumbing to her injuries days afterward.

Obstruction Of Justice And Upcoming Dates

Beyond the traffic fatality, Potter is also facing separate criminal charges regarding his conduct during a previous law enforcement interaction. He is charged with obstruction of justice, classified as a class A misdemeanor, which stems from an exchange with a motorist along Interstate 15 in Box Elder County last January. The Utah Highway Patrol also investigated this separate incident.

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Potter is scheduled to make his initial court appearance in the obstruction of justice case on December 22. This second legal battle adds another layer of complexity to his current situation, compounding the serious allegations tied to the fatal Ogden crash. The legal system will now process these distinct charges as Potter remains incarcerated while awaiting further judicial review.