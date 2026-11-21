The Utah Shakespeare Festival received the Governor's Mansion Artist Award during a Nov. 3 ceremony, recognized alongside painter Ron Richmond and late state Sen. Haven J. Barlow.

Gov. Spencer Cox with Michael Bahr, John DiAntonio, and First Lady Abby Cox at the Governor’s Mansion Artist Award ceremony on Nov. 3. Organizers expressed gratitude for the festival's recognition.

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Shakespeare Festival has received the Governor's Mansion Artist Award alongside painter Ron Richmond and former Utah state Sen. Haven J. Barlow, who was recognized posthumously. Executive managing director Michael Bahr and artistic director John DiAntonio accepted the award on behalf of the festival during a ceremony on Nov. 3.

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Celebrating its 65th season, the Cedar City theater company was honored for enriching Utah's arts community and bringing live Shakespeare performances to students across the state.

"The Utah Shakespeare Festival was thrilled and grateful to be named as a recipient of the Governor's Mansion Artist Award," Bahr told KSL. In addition to receiving the honor, festival actors performed at the event, including numbers from"The Greenshow.

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" Students from the Kearns High School drill team also performed a routine from the annual Shakespeare Competition. Veronique Robledo, Luke Elison, Ivy Robbins, Kyleen Doman, and Ty Saunders perform a piece from The Greenshow at the Governor’s Mansion Artist Awards. This year, the festival celebrated its 65th season. Gov.

Spencer Cox noted the organization's origins, recalling how founders Fred C. Adams and Barbara Gaddie first sketched the idea for the festival on a yellow notepad at a laundromat in Cedar City.

"The festival brings Shakespeare to Utah students, giving kids a chance to see a play up close and imagine the world through someone else's eyes," a Presented by the governor and first lady alongside the Governor's Mansion Foundation, the awards honor visual, performing, culinary and cultural artists who enrich Utah communities while helping raise money to preserve the historic mansion. The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.