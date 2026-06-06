Utah Senators Push Back Against Pentagon's Exclusion of Latter-day Saints from 'Christian' Category

Utah Senators John Curtis and Mike Lee have criticized the Pentagon's decision to no longer classify members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as 'Christian', arguing that the Church's name and beliefs make it clear that it is a Christian faith. The Pentagon's move was part of an effort to streamline religious categorizations for chaplains, but it has sparked controversy among Latter-day Saints who identify as Christian.

Utah Senators John Curtis and Mike Lee have expressed their disapproval following the Pentagon 's revision of chaplain categorizations, which no longer classifies members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as ' Christian '.

The senators argue that the Church, whose full name includes 'Jesus Christ', and whose beliefs are centered around His teachings, should be recognized as such. The Pentagon's move, announced by Secretary of War Senior Advisor Sean Parnell, aimed to streamline religious categorizations from over 200 to 31, enabling chaplains to better support service members of all faiths.

However, many members of Utah's predominant religion have taken issue with not being counted as Christians, as their faith is explicitly centered around Jesus Christ. Both Curtis and Lee took to social media to voice their concerns, with Curtis stating that Latter-day Saints are 'unequivocally Christian' and Lee questioning why the Church was left out of the list of Christian churches.

The Department of War's official letter on the change states that service members will not be limited to the new list when selecting their religious affiliation on identification tags. The new list identifies 21 Christian religions but lists The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints separately, a move that has sparked controversy among Latter-day Saints who identify as Christian





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The Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter-Day Saint Christian Pentagon Chaplains Religious Affiliation John Curtis Mike Lee

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