Utah Senate Unanimously Passes Bill Banning Cellphone Use in K-12 Classrooms

A bill to prohibit cellphone use in K-12 classrooms statewide advanced through the Utah Senate unanimously on Wednesday. The bill, SB178, aims to create a statewide standard for device restrictions, addressing concerns about classroom distractions and ensuring a level playing field for all students.

A bill prohibiting cellphone use in K-12 classrooms statewide advanced through the Utah Senate unanimously on Wednesday. Sen. Lincoln Fillmore, R-South Jordan, talked about how he, as a kid, was sent to school with a quarter in case he needed to call home. He said he understands the convenience that cellphones add to both students and parents.

But a few years ago, phones stopped being phones, he said, describing smart devices that now serve as miniature gaming consoles, televisions, and portals into never-ending social media feeds for students. His bill, SB178, creates a statewide policy restricting the use of cellphones and smartwatches during class time but allows school districts to make exceptions or implement tighter restrictions as they see fit. Fillmore said the status quo relies on school districts to implement their own policies for phone use, which many local agencies have already done. Local control is so important in education, he said, which is why state policy has been to let districts handle any device restrictions. But that has created an inconsistent patchwork across the state, he explained, with some schools being more restrictive than others. Fillmore said he believes a statewide standard is needed to ensure a level playing field for all students and to minimize distractions in the classroom. He also emphasized that the bill is not intended to punish students who need to use their phones for emergencies or other legitimate reasons. School districts will have the flexibility to implement policies that address those needs





