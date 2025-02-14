Utah Senate Committee Advances Controversial Fluoride Bill

A Utah Senate committee has advanced a controversial bill that would prohibit the addition of fluoride to public drinking water systems. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Stephanie Gricius, R-Eagle Mountain, would allow for fluoride prescriptions by pharmacists. The 5-1 vote in the Senate Natural Resources, Agriculture and Environment Committee sends the bill to the full Senate.

A Senate committee Thursday moved to advance a controversial fluoride bill after hearing from supporters and opponents, and from those who assert systemwide injection of fluoride into drinking water violates bodily autonomy and self-will. Sponsored by Rep. Stephanie Gricius, R-Eagle Mountain, the measure would prohibit the introduction of fluoride into public drinking water systems in Utah but allow prescriptions for the substance by pharmacists.

Two counties, Salt Lake and Davis, put fluoride in their water, as does Brigham City in Box Elder County. The 5-1 vote before the Senate Natural Resources, Agriculture and Environment Committee on SB81 now delivers the bill to the full Senate, with Sen. Dave Hinkins, R-Orangeville, emphasizing the issue has attracted so much attention it should be heard by the full body.





