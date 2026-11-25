Utah's seat belt use rate has climbed to 93% — the highest observed rate in state history — as troopers remind drivers to buckle up during the holiday travel season.

Utah ns have improved the state's seat belt average, and as the holiday weekend approaches, Utah Highway Patrol wants to keep it that way. SALT LAKE CITY — Utah is seeing its highest seat belt use rate in state history, with 93% of motorists now buckling up.

That's a major change from 1986, when the state's first observed seat belt study found just 18% of motorists wore seat belts. The 2026 study shows a 3.4% increase from last year. But the Utah Highway Patrol said there is still work to do. Jason Mettmann with the Utah Highway Safety Office said 63 people died on Utah roads last year in crashes involving seat belt non-use.

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"Last year on Utah roads Utahns suffered 63 fatalities on Utah roads just due to seat belt nonuse alone," Mettmann said. For Capt. Wade Breur, wearing a seat belt is personal. The more-than-30-year Utah Highway Patrol veteran said he survived a patrol vehicle crash because he was buckled up.

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"… the 1992 Ford Mustang was my patrol vehicle when I started in 1996. On May 23 of 1998, I rolled my patrol vehicle," Breur said. As Thanksgiving travel gets underway, 42 law enforcement agencies across Utah will work more than 320 additional enforcement shifts. Mettmann said officers will be watching for people who aren't wearing seat belts.

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