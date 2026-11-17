With a winter storm expected to bring snow to the mountains, search and rescue teams are already shifting into winter mode and reminding outdoor enthusiasts to prepare.

Utah search and rescue teams prepare for a major winter storm this week. Essential emergency supplies include shelter, extra layers and food. SALT LAKE CITY — With a major winter storm expected to bring snow to the state's mountains this week, search and rescue teams are already shifting into winter mode and reminding outdoor enthusiasts that now is the time to prepare.

For firefighter and search and rescue trainer Josh Hicken, preparation starts long before anyone heads into the mountains. Standing beside his truck and sorting through ropes, harnesses and emergency gear on Monday, Hicken is making the seasonal transition from summer operations to winter readiness.

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Hicken has spent the past 15 years training search and rescue operations and said one of the biggest mistakes people make is planning only for the trip they expect to have, instead of the situations they may encounter. That unexpected could arrive this week asThe changing conditions have search and rescue teams reviewing gear, checking equipment and changing the way they approach missions.

He said winter preparation means making sure packs contain the proper layers, tools and emergency equipment needed to survive if conditions rapidly deteriorate.

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"It's time to start getting rid of the summer gear and transition to winter, which means we're going through our packs. We're making sure we have everything ready," Hicken said. Hicken recommends carrying essential emergency supplies, including shelter, extra layers and food.

"This goes in every pack that I can take. I have some sort of an emergency shelter," he said, holding up one of the items he considers a must-have.

"I think we've been spoiled and we've forgotten that it's Utah," Hicken said. "Having something to keep you warm, keep you dry, keep you fed are the basics," he said. Search and rescue teams say taking those simple precautions now can help prevent emergencies later as Utah's winter season gets underway. The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.