Utah Schools See Surge in English Language Learners, Funding Proposal Aims to Help

Utah lawmakers are considering a proposal to allocate $500,000 annually to support schools with a significant increase in English-language learners. 13 school districts and a charter school are expected to qualify for this funding based on recent data.

As Utah lawmakers weigh whether to allocate more money to help Utah schools contend with increasing numbers of English-language learners, state data shows 13 districts and a charter school would potentially qualify for the funding. HB42 calls for allocating an extra $500,000 a year to help Utah schools bolster offerings geared to English-language learners, typically immigrant children with rudimentary to basic English skills.

It's one of several measures Utah lawmakers are considering this session to contend with immigration. Per the proposal, districts experiencing jumps of at least 75% in the numbers of English-language learners with the most basic level of English over the prior three-year average would be able to tap into the $500,000. They'd also have to experience jumps of at least 30 students in the category. Using those parameters, 13 school districts in Utah and one charter school would potentially qualify for funding, going by figures for 2024, according to data supplied by the Utah Board of Education. They are: Anthlos Academy of Utah, with 96 qualifying English-language learners as of 2024, up 220% from the prior three-year average; Nebo School District, 346 English-language learners, up 160%; Alpine School District, 1,260 English-language learners, up 139%





