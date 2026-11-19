An investigation into Parkside Elementary found improper seclusion of a nonverbal student with autism, highlighting rising Utah seclusion rates and calls for legislative bans.

An internal investigation by the Murray City School District has confirmed that Parkside Elementary school repeatedly used illegal seclusion on a nonverbal, autistic third-grader despite the child posing no immediate safety threat to herself or others.

The district admitted to serious protocol violations, including failing to properly notify the child's mother, Billie Lopez, and continuing to isolate the student even after she exhibited clear signs of severe physical distress.

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Lopez, who lives in Murray, Utah, described spending her days and nights in deep anxiety after noticing sudden, traumatic behavioral changes in her eight-year-old daughter.

The third-grader began demanding the lights stay on and the door open at night, and would often be found huddled by her bedroom door in the mornings.

Lopez initially could not understand the cause of these shifts because her daughter is nonverbal and cannot verbally express feelings or detail daily experiences.

It was only after learning that Parkside Elementary had placed her daughter in seclusion that the mother connected the behavioral changes to the isolation.

She realized the daughter's new fears were likely trauma responses to being locked in a dark room while stuck inside.

Federal data reveals a troubling trend in Utah, where students with disabilities were placed in seclusion more than 2,200 times during the 2023-2024 school year.

This figure marks a sharp increase from the approximately 1,300 incidents recorded during the 2020-2021 school year.

While educators argue these measures are used sparingly for safety, advocates contend they are often misapplied to non-violent situations.

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Utah state law strictly permits seclusion only when a child poses an immediate and significant safety threat.

However, the district's investigation found the school used seclusion in response to minor non-violent property disruptions.

These incidents included the student throwing uncooked beans, food, or a lunch tray, or knocking over desks.

The school failed to recognize that throwing objects does not satisfy the legal prerequisite for imminent risk of physical violence or serious bodily harm.

Furthermore, Parkside Elementary did not stop the seclusion when the student showed signs of physical distress.

The report noted the child urinated in her clothing and disrobed in the room, which should have triggered an immediate release.

State policies require immediate release upon physical distress or risk of harm to ensure student safety.

School staff also failed to continuously observe the student while interior lights remained off.

Window coverings and staff positioning blocked direct visual supervision, violating safety oversight requirements.

Employees also engaged in improper physical intervention by tipping a wagon on its side to remove the child.

This method did not follow approved physical guidance protocols designed to prevent injury during restraints.

The district also failed to properly document instances of seclusion, including one instance not reported until ten days later.

State law mandates that schools provide notice to parents immediately after seclusion use, or within at least fifteen minutes.

This delay in notification left the family unaware of the incident's severity for nearly two weeks.

In response to these findings, the Murray City School District immediately initiated a thorough internal investigation.

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They implemented corrective actions including staff retraining on documenting and reporting instances of seclusion.

The district also conducted a professional conduct review of those involved and took internal personnel actions.

They are now performing weekly compliance audits to ensure strict adherence to future state regulations.

The district issued a sincere apology to the student and family for breaking their trust.

They stated that entrusting a child to their care is a profound responsibility that must be maintained.

Guy Stephens from the Alliance Against Seclusion and Restraint noted that cases like this show the need for additional educator training.

He argued that if everyone understood the high legal threshold, far less restraint and seclusion would occur.

Lopez emphasized that the trauma inflicted on her nonverbal daughter cannot be repaired by audits or apologies.

She highlighted that parents have no choice but to trust school districts with their vulnerable children.

When that trust is broken, there is no mechanism to repair the damage or the emotional harm caused.

Lopez hopes sharing her story will improve awareness of seclusion laws among parents and advocates.

She is pushing for a complete legislative ban on the practice, similar to measures in other states.

She believes schools should not be allowed to put children in rooms and shut the door under any circumstances.

Advocates continue to fight for stricter guardrails to prevent misuse of emergency safety interventions.

The Murray City School District remains committed to a safe, nurturing, and transparent environment for every student.

They maintain that the safety and dignity of all students are their top priority moving forward.