Utah homes and businesses are on track to outstrip their available water supply in the next decade unless they make some painful — and pricey — changes.

The 2026 Water Plan suggests conservation and investment to address the deficit. SALT LAKE CITY — Utah homes and businesses are on track to outstrip their available water supply in the next decade unless they make some painful — and pricey — changes.

At current levels, municipal and industrial water demand is on pace to surpass"reliable" supply sometime between 2030 and 2040, according to theBarring major shifts and massive public investment, state models expect the annual deficit to snowball from there, by 2060 reaching 674,000 acre-feet per year. That's about twice the capacity of Jordanelle Reservoir, a shortage equivalent to 13.5% of the state's current water consumption.

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Those projections don't include agricultural water use, either, which accounts for about 70% of the state's supply. The state's 183-page plan is scheduled to publish in December, with fine-grain dives into the water needs, challenges and options facing each of Utah's 11 hydrological basins. But for jurisdictions and water users in a state trying to balance booming industry, agricultural heritage and rampant population, the top-line message is already clear: Change now, or wait for nature to force your hand.