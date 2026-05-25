Utah’s Top Athletes of 2026: Rising Recruits and Established Performers Highlight State’s Sporting Landscape

A subjective roundup of thirty‑one Utah‑linked athletes, from high‑school prospects like Brock Harris and Zavier Branch to seasoned competitors such as marathoner Conner Mantz and gymnast Avery Neff, illustrating the state’s depth of talent across football, basketball, distance running and gymnastics.

Utah continues to be a hotbed for athletic talent, and this year’s unofficial ranking highlights thirty‑one of the state’s most talked‑about athletes across a variety of sports.

The list is deliberately subjective, built from an informal survey of local coaches, reporters, and fans, and it avoids lofty labels such as “best” or “most accomplished. ” Instead, it shines a spotlight on athletes who have generated buzz, attracted high‑profile college interest, or already begun to leave a mark on the professional stage.

The selection process was transparent about its limitations – no scientific metrics were applied, and the author acknowledges that any disagreement will simply be met with good‑natured blame. The opening entries focus on four high school stand‑outs who have not yet logged a college snap but are already considered pivotal to the future of their chosen programs.

Brock Harris, a tight end from St. George, is currently serving a Latter‑day Saints mission but is widely regarded as one of the nation’s premier TE prospects. When he returns, BYU’s depth chart will likely feature his name prominently. Offensive tackle Obot, hailing from Fruitland, Idaho, combines elite blocking ability with a track‑and‑field background that includes state titles in the shot put and discus, suggesting a rare blend of power and athleticism that could translate well to the college game.

Small forward Zavier Branch, who re‑classed from the 2027 to the 2026 recruiting class, will debut as a freshman for BYU basketball. Once a projected No. 1 recruit, his drop to the No. 8 slot has not diminished the interest of NBA scouts, who will be watching his first collegiate season closely.

Finally, quarterback Ryder Lyons, a highly touted California prep who boasts the confidence to call himself the nation’s best quarterback, committed to BYU after a high‑profile interview with Sports Illustrated. Lyons plans to serve a two‑year mission, which raises questions about how his development will intersect with BYU’s existing starter, Bear Bachmeier. Beyond high school talent, the list includes established college athletes with national credentials.

Distance runner Conner Mantz of Cache Valley has been a fixture on the American marathon scene, capturing a top‑ten finish at the 2024 Paris Olympic marathon and setting record times in the half‑marathon and marathon distances, even if he has yet to dominate worldwide competition. Gymnast Avery Neff, a Utah native, placed seventh in the all‑around at the NCAA championships and earned regional gymnast of the year honors, underscoring the state’s growing presence in elite gymnastics.

On the football side, quarterback Zachary Ficklin, though not a starter for the Utah Utes, has shown flashes of playmaking that have generated excitement among fans and coaches alike, hinting at a larger role in the upcoming season. The list also notes a journeyman basketball player who bounced from Baylor to BYU and briefly considered other options before reaffirming his commitment to the Cougars, illustrating the fluid nature of modern college athletics.

Overall, Utah’s sports landscape remains vibrant, producing talent that resonates on high school, collegiate, and professional levels. From future NFL linemen to Olympic‑caliber runners and gymnastics prodigies, the state’s athletes exemplify a blend of raw ability, work ethic, and regional pride.

While the rankings are inherently subjective, they offer a snapshot of the players who are shaping Utah’s athletic narrative in 2026 and beyond, and they provide a useful reference for fans, recruiters, and analysts tracking the next generation of stars





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