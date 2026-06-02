Utah's Newborn Safe Haven Law Celebrates 25 Years of Saving Lives

Utah's newborn safe haven law, which allows parents to anonymously surrender infants at hospitals, marks its 25th anniversary. Sam Peterson, one of the first babies saved under the law, shares his story of gratitude and the law's impact on his life and countless others.

Heather Peterson, left, a mother who adopted one of the first safe haven babies, smiles at her adopted son Sam as they speak with press during an event celebrating the 25th anniversary of Utah's newborn safe haven law at the on Monday.

(Rio Giancarlo, Deseret News)Sam Peterson, who was dropped off at a hospital under the safe haven law, shares his story as Utah's newborn safe haven law turns 25. Former Utah Rep. Patrice Arent sponsored the law to help prevent babies being left in dangerous circumstances.

SALT LAKE CITY - Sam Peterson said he is grateful to be "living proof" that Utah's newborn safe haven law does what it was designed to do - it protected him when he was an infant. Now, he is a 24-year-old engineering student at Brigham Young University who loves the outdoors and thanks the safe haven law for each birthday and opportunity.

"I believe this law was a blessing to everyone involved. It was a blessing to my parents who were finally able to welcome a child into their family, it was a blessing for me because I was raised by parents who love and support me through everything that I do, and while I don't know my birth mother, I hope it was a blessing to her as well.

I hope she found peace knowing that her son is safe, loved, and given every opportunity to be successful," Peterson said. He told his story at a Utah Department of Health and Human Services event to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Utah's newborn safe haven law and the many lives it has changed, on Monday - with his being one of the first.

A statement said the mission of the law is: "No names, blame, or shame - only love and support.

" Peterson said his parents waited eight years trying to adopt and had decided to stop focusing on trying to adopt right before they got a call about him, and now he feels like he is where he was meant to be. Sam Peterson, an adopted Newborn Safe Haven baby, speaks during an event celebrating the 25th anniversary of the newborn safe haven law at the Multi-State Agency Building in Salt Lake City on Monday.

(Photo: Rio Giancarlo, Deseret News) To mothers who may take advantage of the law, Peterson said he understands the decision will be hard but encouraged them to have faith in it and to consider the beautiful things that could come from it. Former Utah Rep. Patrice Arent sponsored the 2001 bill to create a newborn safe haven law and since that point has been the chair of the Newborn Safe Haven Advisory Board.

She had heard about "dumpster babies," babies left in restrooms or a bedroom drawer to die, and wanted to provide an alternative. While working on the law, she said she got anonymous calls from mothers who didn't have the option and told her about the guilt they face, encouraging her to push to get it passed.

Arent said there was pushback from some people about the law who were worried about creating drop-off zone for babies, as only a few states had similar laws, but ultimately it passed the first year she proposed it. She said the state doesn't have numbers for how many babies the law has saved, partially because officials also provide resources to help mothers find what they need to care for the baby themselves or connect them with adoption agencies.

The state has also cared for babies who didn't fit the infant age limits, which have expanded from 72 hours to around 90 days.

"We don't know how many babies were saved, because we've saved them in so many other ways, and we also don't know how many babies haven't been saved," she said. "We just want the babies to be alive, to end up in these safe, loving homes. " Former Senate President John Valentine and former Utah State Rep.

Patrice Arent, the bill sponsors of the Utah Newborn Safe Haven law, share an embrace during an event celebrating the 25th anniversary of the law on Monday. (Photo: Rio Giancarlo, Deseret News) Now she is "thrilled" that every U.S. state has some version of a safe haven law allowing a mother to anonymously give up custody of an infant.

Under Utah's law, the only legal place to drop an infant off anonymously is a hospital; many states include fire stations, but in Utah, fire stations do not always have someone there, so the law restricts it to hospitals. Not long after the law passed, Arent said she saw a group celebrating at a courthouse and recognized one of them - Sam Peterson's grandfather, who told her about his grandson and said, "He is alive because of your law.

" She said it didn't just benefit him and his birth mother, but his extended family. "Even if only one life had been saved under this law, I see the huge impact from just this one person," Arent said. Heather Peterson said they love sharing the story of her son, who she was able to watch grow from a newborn to a man because of an unknown woman's courageous decision.

She said it was "a miracle" when they got a call that there was a baby for the





KSLcom / 🏆 549. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Utah Newborn Safe Haven Law Sam Peterson Safe Haven Law Anniversary Infant Surrender Adoption Patrice Arent Baby Safe Haven Utah Legislation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nationals Do Something They Haven't Done in 3 Years With Series Win Over PadresThe Washington Nationals won two out of three games against the San Diego Padres to close out the month of May. That was their third consecutive series victory,

Read more »

John Oliver Roasts Trump's Freedom 250 Concert: 'People You Haven't Thought About Since 2009'John Oliver took aim at Donald Trump's Freedom 250 concert on the latest episode of 'Last Week Tonight.'

Read more »

What to know if you haven't voted yet in the California primary electionVote centers are open in Los Angeles County for voters who have yet to cast ballots in the June primary election.

Read more »

Adoptee shares gratitude as Utah's Safe Haven law turns 25 years old﻿A law designed to prevent so-called “dumpster babies” is now 25 years old — and one of the individuals it was designed to save is now close to the same age.

Read more »