Utah's Division of Wildlife Resources continues 61-year tradition of catching and banding Canada geese

Utah's Division of Wildlife Resources has been catching and banding Canada geese at the Ogden Bay Waterfowl Management Area in Hooper since 1965. The annual tradition, which takes place during the summer molting period when the geese are flightless, allows biologists to monitor survival and mortality rates.

Utah 's Division of Wildlife Resources has been catching and banding Canada geese at the Ogden Bay Waterfowl Management Area in Hooper since 1965. The annual tradition, which takes place during the summer molting period when the geese are flightless, allows biologists to monitor survival and mortality rates.

On Friday, a team of DNR employees and volunteers took to the marsh in nine airboats, clad in waterproof waders and lightweight long sleeves, to catch the geese. Rich Hansen, the Division of Wildlife Resources wetland manager and waterfowl banding coordinator, explained that goose banding is a crucial part of the state's wildlife management efforts.

"Everybody looks forward to goose banding. It's nice to be able to get all our families out as well," he said. The team has been successful in catching and banding geese, with a total of 130,000 birds banded since 1965. Each stainless steel band has a unique number, which is recorded along with the age and sex of the bird into the USGS Bird Banding database.

If a hunter shoots a bird with a band, he can enter the new information on the website. Hansen noted that Utah bands more geese than anyone west of the Rockies, with most recaptures coming from birds banded in Utah. The state's unique combination of the Great Salt Lake and effective wildlife management puts it in a prime position for goose capture and banding.

After a DNR employee puts a band around a goose's ankle, the bird is put in a pen with the other banded geese.

"We do like to keep them all gathered together and release them together so they can get back into their family groups and just be safe," Hansen said. The team's efforts are a success, with Hansen expressing his love for every minute of every hour of banding day.

"I mean, I get paid to drive an airboat. Who gets to do that? " he said





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