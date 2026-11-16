Utah’s Cottonwood Canyon traction stickers are back — just in time for big snow

The Utah Department of Transportation's Cottonwood Canyons sticker program kicked off this week, just in time to usher in three storms that could drop up to 60 inches of snow in the mountains and trigger Utah's first resort openings of 2026-27 as well traction checks.

The window for getting a Cottonwood Canyon sticker from the Utah Department of Transportation kicked off this week with little fanfare and even less snow.

But at least one aspect of that is about to change. Forecasters are reporting up to 60 inches of snow could fall at Utah’s highest elevations over the course of the next week. That snow should trigger the opening of several ski and snowboard areas as well as, perhaps, the first traction checks of the 2026-27 season. This is the sixth winter that UDOT will be offering the stickers to the public.

Also read Corner Canyon High School students bring Disney's 'Frozen' to the stage

Placed in the windshield, they signal to law enforcement officers that a vehicle’s tires comply with the traction requirements in Big and Little Cottonwood Canyon — home to four of Utah’s largest ski areas and dozens of avalanche paths. The stickers are free and can be obtained at nearly 160 locations around the state.

The stickers aren’t required for travel through either canyon even when the traction devices are — which, as of last year, can be up to 24 hours before a storm. But getting a sticker is one action skiers and boarders can take to keep traffic moving and get everyone up to the slopes or back home as quickly as possible.

Advertisement

For anyone unsure whether their car has what it takes to pass a traction check, UDOT created a quiz on its website. New this year, the quiz allows drivers to select the type of drive train in their car . It then asks them to check for the Three Peak Mountain Snowflake or mud and snow symbols on their tires and the depth of the tire tread.

Depending on the answers, it will tell drivers whether they are in compliance with the traction rules where they are traveling or what actions they need to take.

“One of the most common questions we get , “So, what does this actually mean? I have this type of vehicle,” said Brianna Binnebose, a spokesperson for UDOT’s Cottonwoods transit program.

“And we’re hoping that means that they can at least just take this — and it’s mobile friendly as well — and hopefully get it figured out. ” UDOT’s website also houses traffic cameras, winter driving tips and a map indicating chain-up areas for vehicles without adequate tires. Locals aren’t the only ones who must ensure they have proper tires, chains or cables, though.

For out of towners, UDOT’s website lists six agencies that rent out vehicles with Cottonwood Canyon stickers, which means they would be equipped with proper tread for traveling any of Utah’s winter roads. Those agencies include: Alamo, Barco Rent-a-Truck, Budget, Enterprise, Go-Rental and National. Any vehicle not complying with the traction rules will be turned around at checkpoints and could be issued a fine of up to $750 .

Advertisement

In addition, the website OpenLegalAccess.org says a car’s lack of proper traction could be factored into determining who is liable during a crash. Traction hasn’t been much of a concern this week, as temperatures in the Salt Lake Valley hovered around 60 degrees. By next weekend, though, the asphalt in the mountains should be coated in white.

Saturday will bring snow at the highest elevations, including potentially a foot at Brian Head Resort near Cedar City and 10-11 inches at Alta Ski Area and Snowbird in Little Cottonwood Canyon according to the forecasting app Open Snow . The storm is warm, which means any moisture will mostly fall as rain below 7,000 feet of elevation.

Next week, however, two more storms are expected to pass through the state. They could drop up to 40 more inches of snow at resorts by Nov. 22. That includes potentially 16 inches at Beaver Mountain near Bear Lake in the north, 30 inches at Deer Valley Resort on the Wasatch Back and 23 inches at Sundance. The two resorts slated to open Friday — Park City Mountain and Alta — could see 10-12 inches on opening day alone.

“All things considered, my stoke level is pretty dang high for the upcoming week,” Open Snow meteorologist Evan Thayer wrote in his Daily Snow blog Friday. “It feels good to be happy about a forecast! ” Cottonwood Canyons stickers will be issued through Feb. 28.