Utah's 2nd Congressional District Primary: Incumbent Moore Faces Lisonbee in Key Race

Incumbent Rep. Blake Moore and challenger State Rep. Karianne Lisonbee compete in the Republican primary for Utah's 2nd Congressional District. Voters rank corruption and cost of living as top concerns.

After a years-long dispute over Utah's congressional maps ended earlier this year, incumbent U.S. Representative Blake Moore is running for reelection in the newly drawn 2nd Congressional District, which includes a significant portion of his current district.

He faces a primary challenge from Utah State Representative Karianne Lisonbee, who currently represents Clearfield in the Legislature. Lisonbee has attacked Moore for his previous work with an anti-gerrymandering organization and for living outside the new district he is running to represent. Moore is Utah's only member with congressional leadership and has campaigned based on his work on federal fiscal and budget policy.

The winner of the June 23 primary will face Peter Crosby, who won the Democratic nomination at the party convention in April. Regarding the issues that Utahns considered most important in this election season, both Republican primary candidates were asked about their priorities. Their responses, listed in alphabetical order, have been lightly edited for length, style, or grammar.

A plurality of voters, more than 30%, said that corruption of elected officials is the top factor determining their vote, and another 14% of voters mentioned it as their second most important issue. Why are so many Utah voters concerned about corruption in politics? How will you generate trust with Utahns? Moore responded: 'There must be zero tolerance for waste, fraud, and abuse at all levels of government.

Whether it's daycare fraud in Minnesota or Medicare fraud in California, Congress must take action to ensure transparency and accountability over the spending of taxpayer dollars. Too many members of Congress go to D.C. poor and return rich. Serving in Congress was never intended to be a career and never intended to create wealth for elected officials. I commit to never trading individual stocks as a member of Congress.

' Lisonbee said: 'Social media and coverage of institutions have made Utahns more aware of scandals related to abuse of power, retaliation, fraud, and assault, but corruption is not new. There are not enough role models in politics who demonstrate the kind of character exhibited by George Washington and other great leaders, although the Ethics Committee has done a good job lately holding representatives accountable for misconduct.

Personally, I build trust through transparency, kindness, communication, and honesty about my votes and decisions.

' After corruption, more than 16% of Utah voters said that the affordability of daily life, such as the cost of housing, groceries, gas, etc., is the first thing on their minds when voting this year. Another 15% said it is their second most important issue. Lisonbee said: 'I have always been a supporter of small government and low taxes, and I have a solid record of cutting taxes here in Utah.

Although inflation has come down and stabilized, and the price of groceries has decreased from its Biden-era peak, Americans are still suffering from a high cost of living. But Congress should not cut taxes without also controlling runaway spending.

' Moore stated: 'With Utahns struggling with housing and gas costs, I am fully focused on growing the economy, increasing wages, building more housing, reducing costly regulations, and creating jobs through my position on the Ways and Means Committee. I helped prevent the largest tax increase in history by passing tax cuts for working families, which made the tax cuts permanent, put more money in Utahns' pockets, doubled the child tax credit, ended taxes on tips, car loan interest, Social Security benefits, and overtime, increased wages by up to $7,200 per worker, created Trump Accounts, and boosted the standard deduction.

' Utah has experienced drought for much of the last two decades, adding to concerns about resource management and long-term sustainability. Both candidates have expressed commitment to addressing water conservation and supporting agricultural communities, though they differ on the role of federal intervention. The race highlights broader national themes of gerrymandering, trust in government, and economic pressures that resonate with voters across the political spectrum. This competitive primary is seen as a bellwether for the upcoming general election.

With redistricting reshaping the electoral landscape, the outcome could influence not only Utah's delegation but also the balance of power in the U.S. House of Representatives. Political analysts are closely watching voter turnout and response to campaign messaging on corruption and affordability.

In addition to these major issues, candidates have weighed in on topics such as healthcare, immigration, and national security. Moore emphasizes his experience and seniority, noting his ability to navigate complex federal processes to benefit Utah. Lisonbee positions herself as a political outsider with fresh perspectives, appealing to voters who feel disconnected from Washington's establishment. The dialogue between the two reflects a broader debate within the Republican Party about the direction of representation and governance.

The primary election will take place in late June, and the outcome will set the stage for a general election contest that will draw considerable attention from state and national observers. Voters are encouraged to examine each candidate's record and proposals to make an informed choice





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Utah Election Congressional District 2 Blake Moore Karianne Lisonbee Voter Concerns

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