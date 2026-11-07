Utah Royals stun the San Diego Wave in NWSL playoffs

Playing the first NWSL playoff game in club history, the Utah Royals upset the San Diego Wave, 1-0, on Friday night.

Playing their first NWSL playoff game in club history, the Utah Royals shocked the host San Diego Wave on Friday night. Utah’s Kiana Palacios scored in the 30th minute, and the seventh-seeded Royals held on for a 1-0 victory over the second-seeded Wave in the quarterfinal match at Snapdragon Stadium.

Utah advances to face either the No. 3-seeded Washington Spirit or the No. 6 Portland Thorns in the semifinals. Those teams will meet in a quarterfinal on Sunday. The Royals seemed to have the odds stacked against them headed into Friday’s matchup. They had not scored in 270 minutes of game time, and entered the postseason having secured just one point in their final three games.

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Conversely, San Diego rolled into the playoffs on a seven-game unbeaten streak . But Royals forward Palacios scored the game’s only goal in the 30th minute, after Jameese Joseph charged up the middle of the field and sent a pass to Cloé Lacasse on the left side. Lacasse then passed the ball to Palacios in the middle of the box, and Palacios gained control of it and nailed the shot into the net.

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In the fifth minute, Utah goalkeeper Mandy McGlynn made a spectacular save to keep the game scoreless. San Diego’s Gia Corley sent a cross into the box to Melanie Barcenas, whose short header was deflected by McGlynn. San Diego had a 16-8 advantage in shots in the game, including a 5-2 edge in shots on goal. The Wave also had a 62%-38% advantage in possession.

But the Royals had a 25-8 edge in successful tackles, and McGlynn made five saves to earn the shutout. The date and time of the Royals’ semifinal are TBD.