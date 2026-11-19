Jimmy Coenraets was named NWSL Coach of the Year after leading the Utah Royals from a 12th-place finish to their first playoff appearance since 2024.

Washington, D.C. • Utah Royals head coach Jimmy Coenraets was named the 2026 National Women’s Soccer League Coach of the Year on Wednesday after helping turn one of the league’s worst teams into a playoff squad in the space of a season.

The 31-year-old Belgian beat out San Diego Wave head coach Jonas Eidevall and Gotham FC’s Juan Carlos Amorós for the honor, which was announced during the league’s annual awards ceremony at Lisner Auditorium in Washington, D.C. Coenraets followed an unconventional path to coaching. He played soccer growing up but could not realize his dream of becoming a pro because of a heart condition. He then studied marketing and has a master’s degree in strategy and international football business.

Also read Could This Be the End of Vinnie Pasquantino's Time With the Royals?

While initially inclined to focus on the business of soccer, his passion for the sport eventually led him to coaching for OH Leuven in Belgium. When Utah’s then-sporting director, Kelly Cousins, offered him the assistant coaching job in June 2024, he jumped at the opportunity. He was elevated to interim head coach a few weeks later after head coach Amy Rodriguez was let go.

Coenraets, one of the youngest head coaches in the league, guided the Royals to their first playoff appearance since the franchise returned to the NWSL as an expansion team ahead of the 2024 season. The team finished 12th in the standings last season, yet produced one of the biggest upsets of this postseason, eliminating the higher-seeded Wave in the quarterfinals before falling 2-1 to the Washington Spirit in Saturday’s semifinal. The team’s transformation began long before the playoffs.

Advertisement

Coenraets inherited a club from Rodriguez that was struggling to establish itself. The Royals struggled to sign big stars, but rather than relying on established standouts, Coenraets focused on building a collective identity, developing younger players and instilling a competitive mentality that made Utah increasingly difficult to beat.

“If you look at the way we play as a team right now, that’s not 100 percent how I’m used to playing,” Coenraets told The Athletic earlier this year. “But it does suit what we have, where we are as a franchise, and it suits within the plan of where we want to go.

” The Royals emerged as one of the surprises of the regular season, climbing into the upper reaches of the standings and establishing themselves as legitimate postseason contenders. Coenraets was named coach of the month in May, an early indication of the progress his team was making. This article originally appeared in The Athletic .