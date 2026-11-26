Neighbors in Carbon County criticized the Trust Lands Administration for lack of transparency and public input after the board rejected their request to reconsider a lease agreement with Valar Atomics for a massive small nuclear reactor and data center project.

The view from Elizabeth Trostle’s front yard. The land is part of a broader area Valar Atomics is seeking permission to use as it plans to bring hundreds of small nuclear reactors and a data center to Utah’s Carbon County.

They criticize the Trust Lands Administration for lack of transparency and public input. PRICE — A group of neighbors frustrated with a California-based company's plan to bring hundreds of small nuclear reactors and a data center to Carbon County made a long-shot pitch Thursday, their latest in a growing battle.

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They urged members of Utah's Trust Lands Administration board to reconsider the lease they approved for Valar Atomics two months ago, arguing Valar should provide more details on what's in store and calling attention to what they say is lacking transparency across multiple levels of government.