SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Utah has recorded over 250 earthquakes in the last two weeks, seismologists said. According to the University of Utah Seismograph Stations, 289 earthquakes were recorded in the Utah region over a span of two weeks. The magnitudes ranged from -0.2 to 3.3, which was the highest.

According to the University of Utah Seismograph Stations, 289 earthquakes were recorded in the Utah region over a span of two weeks. The magnitudes ranged from -0.2 to 3.3, which was the highest.can power homes and businessesThe magnitude of the 227 earthquakes ranged from 0.2 to 3.1. and 60% were below 1.5 magnitude.

Only 62 earthquakes during the time period were not related to this swamp. The largest earthquake, a 3.3 magnitude on October 30, was located near Beaver. Experts at the U said that Utah averages only 126 earthquakes in a two week period.

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Utah has experienced 17 earthquakes greater than 5.5 magnitude since pioneer settlement in 1847, and geologic investigations of our region’s faults indicate a long history of repeated large earthquakes of 6.5 magnitude and greater prior to settlement, according to UGS. While it is difficult to prepare for earthquakes ahead of time, it is important to stay aware of what to do if one occurs.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention states that you should immediately drop down onto your hands and knees, cover your head and neck underneath a sturdy piece of furniture, and hold on to your shelter. If you cannot drop to the ground or get underneath a shelter, the CDC recommends that you sit down or remain seated. You should find something to protect your head and neck, such as a large book, a pillow, or your arms.

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If you're outside when the earthquake starts, it's best to go to an open area away from trees, telephone poles and buildings. However, if you're inside during an earthquake, you should stay inside. Once the initial earthquake is over, there still may be aftershocks. The CDC says you should avoid taking elevators, because the power could go out.

Gas lines or water lines could also burst, leading to potential hazards. If you are on a shoreline following an earthquake, you should immediately head to higher ground and move inland, as the earthquake may have generated a tsunami. It's possible that there will be fallen debris and other hazards in the area, so the CDC says you may need to travel on foot.

If you're in a moving vehicle, they recommend stopping as quickly and safely as possible and set the parking brake. If a downed power line falls on the car, you should stay inside until a trained individual removes the wire.