Utah Tribune readers respond with nostalgic stories about now-closed Utah restaurants including Bill & Nada's, The Training Table, Dijon, and The Pizza Oven, sharing personal memories ranging from late-night breakfasts and brain and eggs to birthday celebrations with grandmothers, a newborn's first restaurant visit in a private room, and watching dough being spun through the window.

This article is excerpted from the Utah Eats newsletter. To get the full newsletter every Wednesday, subscribe at sltrib.com/utah-eats . Hello, Eaters! We recently asked Tribune readers if they could bring back any now-closed Utah restaurant, what would it be?

We also asked the more than 100 people who responded if they had a memory or story about the restaurant they’d like to share, and boy, did they deliver. Here are some of the most poignant personal stories that Tribune readers shared, about places that will forever live on in our collective memory. Susan C.: Bill & Nada’s In my twenties, Bill & Nada’s was a favorite late-night and early-morning place to go with friends. We loved the individual jukeboxes, and playing “Take Five” by Dave Brubeck was a must for every visit. The food, especially the 24-hour breakfast menu, was great and cheap. I’m sure that at least one of us ordered the house specialty, brain and eggs, on our visits.

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… Building a gas station in place of Bill & Nada’s was just wrong. Levi J.: The Training Table I have fond memories of going there for birthday celebrations with a grandmother whom I shared a birthday with. I dearly miss their teriyaki burger, cheese fries and a root beer float.