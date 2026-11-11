Utah rape data point to heightened risk for young adults, 2News investigation finds

A Utah rape survivor who says she was drugged and raped on a first date at 18 is speaking out as new data and local service providers point to young adults as t

2News Investigates presented Utah State Senator Todd Weiler who represents District 8, Davis and Salt Lake Counties and is Senate Parliamentarian with the data we found and asked him for an interview about this issue.

A Utah rape survivor who says she was drugged and raped on a first date at 18 is speaking out as new data and local service providers point to young adults as the largest group of rape victims in the state. Hailey Allen Herrod said she was an 18-year-old Brigham Young University student when she went out with a man on a first date who made her uncomfortable.

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“I went out with a guy and he made me feel really uncomfortable and I refused his advances and he retaliated by drugging, raping, and beating me,” Allen Herrod said. Allen Herrod described sensing something was wrong during the night and later realizing what had happened.

“The night that it happened, I could feel something was wrong, something was wrong with my body, something was wrong with how he was talking to me and treating me. ”“I just knew that he had sex with me when I didn't want it and I couldn't remember it. I was instantly drowned in shame,” she said. Hailey Allen Herrod says she was raped by a man she went on a first date with while attending BYU.

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She says he was never prosecuted. “It’s taken decades of specialized trauma therapy to come back from not feeling safe in my own body,” Allen Herrod said.

“The people who are refusing to prosecute or to discipline or remove these people from our community give them more victims,” Allen Herrod said. FBI data covering the five-year period from October 2021 to October 2026 show the largest number of rape victims in Utah were young adults. In the 10-to-19 age group, which includes minors, the data show 4,087 rape victims. In the 20-to-29 age group, there were 2,589 rape victims.

Over the same five-year period, the data show 1,698 rape victims ages 30 to 39 and 993 rape victims ages 40 to 49. As the victim categories get older, there are fewer reported rape victims. , a nonprofit organization that services Salt Lake County and Tooele County but does not turn anyone away if they live or were victimized elsewhere, is seeing more young adults come forward.

“For young adults we're seeing a rise from year to year in people who are coming forward for exams for rape and sexual assault,” Scheller said. The Rape Recovery Center’s data specific to Salt Lake County and Tooele County shows 157 forensic exams were performed for young adults ages 18 to 24 in fiscal year 2025 and 181 in fiscal year 2026.

In the adult category for people ages 25 to 34, the center reported 189 forensic examinations in fiscal year 2025 and 204 so far in fiscal year 2026. When 2News Investigates asked whether Utah has a problem with young adults being sexually assaulted or raped, Scheller said, “We do. Yes, we do, without a doubt, we do. ” Scheller said young adults can be especially vulnerable because of limited life experience and naivete.

Gary Scheller, Executive Director of the Rape Recovery Center in Salt Lake City says young adults are especially vulnerable because of limited life experience. “Rapists are predators first and foremost and predators go where there's prey,” Scheller said. He said perpetrators may target young adults they believe are less likely to report or more likely to doubt whether what happened was consensual.

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“They're looking for populations where they're unlikely to be reported where they're most likely to be able to confuse someone into thinking that what they did to them was actually consensual,” Scheller said. Scheller said prevention starts with consent. The Rape Recovery Center’s mobile response team received 10 calls over Halloween weekend from mostly young adults in Salt Lake and Tooele counties seeking help after a rape or sexual assault.

Team members went to hospitals to support them during forensic exams and evidence collection. 2News Investigates presented Utah State Senator Todd Weiler who represents District 8, Davis and Salt Lake Counties and is Senate Parliamentarian with the data we found and asked him for an interview about this issue. He said, “I think a lot of young men are growing up with effervescent exposure to pornography and they just think that's how - that's what a date means or that's what love looks like and I just think there's some really warped perceptions out there and I think that's awful.

” So, what’s being done to bring down that very large number of reported young adult rape victims? Weiler said, “I'm very committed to studying this issue and seeing what we can do. I mean it's hard to legislate good behavior and morality but we can't just sit on our hands and hope that people act better so we're gonna have to do something.

” Trauma for Allen Herrod that decades later, remains very real, “I am infuriated that the horrible experience that I had 20 years ago is still happening. ”A suspect fleeing from police drove the wrong way on Mountain View Cooridor, prompting school lockdowns and a brief pursuit. An incident in Sandy led to a suspeHeavy rains that swept through Southern Utah have made Cottonwood Road in the Paria River District, which econcompasses Kane and Garfield Counties.

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