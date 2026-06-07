Utah Prison Installs In-House Dialysis Machines, Saving $525,000 Annually

The Utah State Correctional Facility has introduced on-site dialysis treatment for inmates with kidney failure, eliminating costly hospital transports and improving security. The program, which serves six patients, is expected to save taxpayers over half a million dollars each year.

Daniel Lassche reclines in a chair inside a narrow room labeled "Dialysis Treatment 2" at the Utah State Correctional Facility in Salt Lake City. The crisp white walls contrast with the peach-colored door and window frame, which offers a view of a long white hallway lined with more peach doors.

Beside him, another man also receives treatment, tubes protruding from both of their bodies. A blue blanket covers Lassche up to his neck as the machine draws blood from his veins, filters it, and returns it to his body over a four-hour process. For the past 20 years, he has undergone this life-sustaining procedure three times a week, relying entirely on the machine to perform the function his kidneys cannot. This setting, however, is far from ordinary.

Officers periodically pass the door with other inmates in tow, and the metallic echo of clinking chains reverberates through the hall. Lassche, handcuffed to his chair, is one of six incarcerated individuals receiving dialysis within the prison walls, a program that recently saved taxpayers more than $525,000 annually. For most of his two decades behind bars, Lassche was transported three times a week to the University of Utah Hospital for his treatments.

Dialysis was briefly brought in-house back in 2007, but that initiative was later discontinued. In September 2025, the facility reinstated on-site treatment with the installation of five dialysis machines, each purchased for between $40,000 and $50,000. While Lassche no longer gets to leave the prison, he acknowledges the practical benefits.

"I don't have to go outside in the cold during the winter anymore," he remarked, underscoring a small but meaningful improvement in his daily life. The decision to bring dialysis back inside the prison was driven by multiple factors, chief among them being the substantial cost savings. Tracy Gruber, commissioner of the Utah Department of Health and Human Services, explained that when her department assumed oversight of prison healthcare, the dialysis program was operating at a deficit.

Dr. Marc Wisner, division director of Utah Correctional Health Services, noted that transporting inmates to an external hospital cost $558 per patient per treatment, covering personnel, transportation, and external care expenses. With six patients receiving treatment three times weekly, those expenses mounted rapidly. By moving the program in-house, officials anticipate an annual reduction of $525,000 in costs, with approximately $400,000 of that sum attributed solely to transportation savings. The logistics of providing dialysis outside the prison were complex and resource-intensive.

Inmates scheduled for treatment were awakened at 4 a.m. on their assigned days-typically Monday, Wednesday, and Friday or Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. They underwent strip searches by correctional officers before being escorted to a transport vehicle. Each inmate required two officers for accompaniment, and with four to six prisoners needing dialysis, the strain on prison staffing was significant.

Upon arrival at the University of Utah Hospital, they were escorted to the dialysis clinic, where they spent three and a half to four and a half hours hooked to the machines before the entire process reversed for the return trip. This operation, as Wisner described it, was a "high-risk" endeavor, vulnerable to delays, security concerns, and the inherent unpredictability of coordinating between a correctional facility and a public hospital.

Beyond cost and convenience, the in-house program enhances security and continuity of care. Inmates no longer face the risks associated with transport, such as potential escape attempts or conflicts with the public. The prison clinic now offers comprehensive medical, dental, optical, and psychiatric services, creating a more integrated healthcare environment. Gruber emphasized that the improved infrastructure supports better health outcomes while maintaining the safety of both inmates and staff.

For patients like Lassche, the change means treatment is delivered in a controlled, familiar setting, even if it means exchanging a view of the outside world for the sterile, secure confines of a correctional health unit





KSLcom / 🏆 549. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Utah Prison Dialysis Inmate Healthcare Cost Savings Correctional Health Services Dialysis Machines

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Taste Utah Bytes - Summit CountyWhen it comes to bringing the flavors of Italy to Utah, this Park City restaurant is changing the game.Katy Sine returned to LOMA to hear more about their ingre

Read more »

Utah, feds expand fire restrictions as extreme drought continues to grip stateFire restrictions are extending across more parts of Utah, as drought conditions remain severe and extreme in the state.

Read more »

Phoebe Bridgers to bring her less-secretive tour to UtahThe four-time Grammy-winning singer-songwriter is being less stealthy with her latest tour plans, which includes a stop in Salt Lake City this fall.

Read more »

Free community event to celebrate Utah icons and support local youthYou're invited!Ron McBride and Ryan Bowen joined Fresh Living to share about an upcoming event guaranteed to inspire connection and create lasting impact.Join

Read more »