Utah Presidents Retire After Long Biographies in Technical Education

K. Chad Campbell and Clay Christensen, two respected presidents in the Utah technical education system, announced their retirement on Wednesday. According to the Utah System of Higher Education, the decision to retire was based on dedication and service to their respective institutions.

K. Chad Campbell and Clay Christensen , the presidents of Bridgerland Technical College and Mountainland Technical College respectively, have announced their retirement after lengthy tenures at the helm of their respective institutions.

Campbell, who had been in his position for over a decade, cited the role of students in his decision to retire, expressing gratitude for their growth and support. Christensen, who had been in his role for two decades, detailed how serving as the president of Mountainland Technical College, the largest public technical college in the state, had been an honor and a rewarding experience.

The state board of higher education is expected to begin searching for their replacements within the next few weeks





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President K. Chad Campbell Clay Christensen Bridgerland Technical College Mountainland Technical College Retire Stepping Down

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