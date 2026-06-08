Utah Poll Reveals Split on AI Enthusiasm Amid Data Center Concerns

A Deseret News poll shows Utah residents oppose large data center projects due to environmental and resource worries, yet hold mixed views on artificial intelligence, with support varying by politics, generation, and income.

A new Deseret News poll reveals a marked disconnect when it comes to residents' feelings about artificial intelligence versus the data complexes that underpin the fast-advancing technology sector.

SALT LAKE CITY - An explosion of proposals to build massive data centers across the country on behalf of so-called "hyperscaler" clients that are pushing billions of dollars into expanding their access to computing power has touched off a firestorm of controversy, including in Utah, thanks to a recently unveiled effort by Canadian businessman Kevin O'Leary. O'Leary is hoping to build, according to the developers, one of the largest data center complexes in the world on a 40,000-acre plot.

The plan has been met with a wave of public pushback thanks to a process that, so far, has limited resident participation and raised a myriad of questions around water use, air quality, tax subsidies and the unprecedented scale of a facility that, when complete, would consume more than twice the power of the entire state. And the single biggest driver of those new industrial-strength digital processing centers is the race among the world's biggest technology brands to power their efforts to build the ultimate imitator of human capabilities - artificial intelligence.

New statewide polling by the Deseret News, in partnership with the University of Utah's Hinckley Institute of Politics, reveals a marked disconnect when it comes to residents' feelings about artificial intelligence versus the data complexes that underpin the fast-advancing AI technology sector. The new survey revealed that a majority of residents, 53%, have some level of opposition to O'Leary's proposed project.

And while 69% agree with the statement that "the costs of new data centers to Utah's water and energy resources outweigh their economic benefit, such as jobs and tax revenue," they have a significantly more nuanced take when it comes to AI. When asked, "How would you rate your feelings towards the use of AI? ," 38% said they felt somewhat or very positive about AI, 37% said their feelings were somewhat or very negative and 25% reported being neutral.

While overall sentiment about AI came in at nearly a dead heat, parsing the group on demographic characteristics reveals some more telling dynamics about who is thinking what when it comes to artificial intelligence. Among self-identified Republicans in the poll, 50% said they felt somewhat or very positive about AI compared to just 23% of self-identified Democrats. Generational divides were also stark.

Gen Zers were the most enthusiastic about AI, with 59% expressing positive feelings, while 40% of millennials and 35% of Gen Xers said the same. Baby boomers had the most pessimistic views of AI, with only 28% seeing the new technology as somewhat or very positive. A similar trend was also apparent across income groups.

Over half, 51%, who reported earning over $100,000 a year, said they were somewhat or very positive about AI, as did 38% of those in the $50,000-$100,000 annual salary range. Just 21% of those who earn less than $50,000 each year said they had positive feelings toward AI. A slight skew also evidenced itself in AI sentiment when filtered by gender, with 43% of men in the AI-positive group versus 31% of women, according to the poll.

Pollsters also explored which functions represented the most concerning and most exciting potential uses of AI technology. Among respondents who said they had some level of negative feelings about AI, the top three most concerning areas were employment, source of news and K-12 education, identified by 65%, 57% and 52%, respectively. For those who reported positive feelings about AI, medical research, the economy and arts/entertainment rated as the areas garnering the most AI-related excitement, totaling 54%, 40% and 40%, respectively.

Concerns over jobs also loomed large in a national survey conducted by Quinnipiac University in March





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