Utah Noxious Weed Control Notices: Ranking, Classes, and Reporting Required

This news article discusses the Noxious Weed Act in Utah, giving property owners notices to control the spread of potentially harmful weeds. The article provides a list of 54 noxious weeds, their classes and rankings, and the importance of reporting these plants in specific areas.

Property owners across the state have been given notices to control the spread of 'noxious weeds.

' The notices serve as a warning and have been posted by counties statewide, stating that weed control measures may be imposed by county authorities under the Noxious Weed Act. There are 54 listed noxious weeds in the state of Utah, and they are ranked in different categories or classes. Some on the list are not believed to be in Utah yet, but are on high, high watch.

Each of the 29 counties across the state has a noxious weeds supervisor. In Washington County specifically, they have found weeds in the highest classification that require immediate eradication. People are encouraged to watch for and identify specific noxious weeds, such as the Sahara or African mustard, and notify authorities





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Utah Noxious Weed Act Noxious Weed Control

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