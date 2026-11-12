Utah National Guard's Veterans Day concert brings together hundreds of student singers, veterans

The Utah National Guard's 23rd Army Band joined hundreds of high school singers inside the Tabernacle at Temple Square for the 71st annual Veterans Day Concert.

Hundreds of choristers were accompanied by the 23rd Army Band at an annual Veterans Day Concert in Salt Lake City. The event featured the 23rd Army Band and 480 Granite District choir students.

SALT LAKE CITY — Hundreds gathered at the Tabernacle at Temple Square on Veterans Day for the Utah National Guard's 71st annual Veterans Day Concert, a tradition that honors military service through music and community. The concert featured the Utah National Guard's 23rd Army Band alongside 480 high school choir students from Granite School District.

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Military music has long played a role in supporting troops and fostering unity, said Gary Harter, a veteran and commissioner of the Utah Department of Veterans and Military Affairs.

"You hear about it during the Revolutionary War, and you hear the stories from the Civil War and even the names we know that went over to World War II and entertained the troops, Glenn Miller and Bing Crosby," Harter said. Organizers said the concert serves as both a tribute to veterans and a reminder of the sacrifices made by military families.

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"It is a unifying way, reminds you of the home that you're not at, especially now as we start moving into the holiday season," Harter said. "You like to think that what you did has led to seeing the youth that are in the concert tonight, that are singing and celebrating the military," Harter said. "You like to think you did good while you were in the military as well.

" The program featured a variety of musical performances, from traditional patriotic selections to jazz-inspired arrangements. Members of the 23rd Army Band, many of whom are currently serving in the military, performed alongside student singers. The event also recognized students for award-winning essays about family members who served in the military.

"It's a great way to end, if you will, the Veterans Day celebration and activities within the state," Harter said. The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written. FILMéxico film festival in Salt Lake featuring 7 acclaimed Mexican films