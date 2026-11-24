Brig Gen Michael Kjar confirms Utah Air and Army units are supporting operations in the Middle East, with artillery troops scheduled for December deployment alongside ongoing refueling missions.

Brigadier General Michael Kjar, commander of the Utah National Guard, officially confirmed during a Friday briefing at the Utah State Capitol that state military personnel are actively engaged in supporting United States operations in the Middle East. Kjar informed the Utah Veterans and Military Affairs Commission that Utah airmen have been continuously executing refueling missions for the Iran campaign, known as Epic Fury, since its inception in February.

The Utah Air National Guard's 151st Wing is currently providing critical aerial refueling support for the ongoing military campaign. Kjar revealed that the state is on the verge of deploying an additional unit to the region, specifically an artillery unit, scheduled to deploy in December. This announcement marks the first time the Utah National Guard has provided specific details regarding personnel serving in the Iran conflict.

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While the aerial support mission is clearly defined, Kjar declined to clarify whether specific 151st Wing jets and their personnel are located directly in the Iran theater. Alternatively, these assets may be supporting aircraft transiting across North America by pumping fuel mid-air. Following the public briefing, Kjar refused to answer further questions from reporters regarding these specific operational locations and details.

Ground forces are also preparing to join the effort in the coming months. Kjar mentioned that soldiers with Charlie Battery of the 145th Field Artillery Brigade have previously participated in local events, such as the Grand Parade in Provo, where they drove M109 howitzers through downtown streets. Another artillery unit is slated to travel to the Middle East soon, though Kjar did not specify which exact Utah Army National Guard unit will be the next to deploy.

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The total scope of Utah National Guard involvement extends well beyond the Middle East theater. Kjar revealed that the Guard currently has personnel stationed in ten different countries worldwide. In addition to the Middle East operations, the state has a medical group deployed in Poland, demonstrating the widespread nature of the current military engagements.

Furthermore, nearly 400 soldiers are scheduled to head to the Southwest border in a few months to support border security operations. Kjar stated that the personnel are spread out across these various global commitments. This broad deployment strategy highlights the significant mobilization of state military resources to support federal operations in multiple regions simultaneously.

The briefing was delivered to the Utah Veterans and Military Affairs Commission, a body comprised of both lawmakers and advocates for those who have served in the armed forces. Unlike previous conflicts in Afghanistan and Iraq, where deployments were often announced publicly with ceremonial send-offs, the Utah National Guard has not held public ceremonies for this current conflict. The Guard has previously referred media inquiries about specific unit deployments to the Pentagon command executing the war.

Terry Schow, a commission member and former executive director of the Utah Department of Veterans Affairs, highlighted the significant proportion of national guard and reserve forces within the U.S. military. Schow pointed out that approximately 40% of the total military force consists of these reserve components, indicating a deep reliance on part-time service members.

Schow expressed concern that this high level of activation means virtually every member of the guard and reserve will soon become combat veterans. He emphasized the need for ongoing attention to the mental health of service members as they rotate through these diverse and widespread conflicts. His comments underscore the growing importance of support systems for veterans returning from multiple theaters of operation.

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Schow further stressed the necessity of ensuring that service members receive the benefits they have earned and are entitled to under their contracts. The commission continues to serve as a key forum for discussing the welfare and status of Utah's military families and veterans. These discussions are critical as the state prepares for further deployments and the long-term care of those who have served in the Epic Fury campaign.

Recent local events have showcased the visible presence of Utah National Guard members in the community. In Provo, soldiers, airmen, and members of the Utah National Guard Army Band participated in the America's Freedom Festival events, including the Grand Parade and Stadium of Fire. These public displays of military presence contrast with the lack of formal send-off ceremonies for deployments abroad.

The Utah Air National Guard's role in refueling operations remains a cornerstone of the state's contribution to the current military strategy. Although the exact locations of specific aircraft remain classified or undisclosed, the continuous nature of the support missions confirms the active status of these units. The impending deployment of artillery units will add a ground combat capability to the state's contribution.

Commission members and veterans advocates continue to monitor the situation closely, ensuring that the mental health and benefit needs of service members are addressed. The dual focus on supporting overseas operations and caring for veterans highlights the complex responsibilities facing the Utah National Guard. As deployments continue, the state remains committed to supporting both active duty personnel and their families through this period of heightened military activity.