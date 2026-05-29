Utah mother shares warning after wooden rod smashes windshield near Eagle Mountain

A Utah mother shared a safety message with drivers after a wooden rod struck her windshield while she was driving near Eagle Mountain.Lazzaya Anderson and Corre

A Utah mother shared a safety message with drivers after a wooden rod struck her windshield while she was driving near Eagle Mountain. A Utah mother shared a safety message with drivers after a wooden rod struck her windshield while she was driving near Eagle Mountain.

Lazzaya Anderson and Correy Rasmunson were driving home when a wooden rod flew into their vehicle, causing significant damage to the windshield. The family believes the wooden rod came from a truck they had just passed.

"We just happened to pass a truck that had it in the back of its bed, and it flew directly, dead center, into the middle of my windshield," Rasmunson said. Rasmunson said the incident happened in an instant and could have been much worse.

"One minute you're driving, and the next minute, that could have come straight through my windshield," she said. The family hopes sharing their experience will encourage drivers to properly secure items in their vehicles before hitting the road.

"Most importantly, make sure you're able to pull over safely," UHP Trooper Durant said. "Increase your following distance from the vehicles in front of you. That widens your view of what's ahead," Durant said.

"Before you get on the roadway, no matter how many times you've loaded something up, do a thorough check before you get on the roadway," Durant said. "So take a second look in the back of your truck bed. It only takes two seconds," she said. The Utah Highway Patrol encourages drivers to report roadway hazards and debris so they can be removed as quickly and safely as possible.

The deputy accused the driver of violating Florida’s wireless communications while driving law by using a handheld device behind the wheel. Four people were hospitalized and one person was killed after a fire broke out at an Ogden home. The Ogden Fire Department said its crews responded to the fireWaterford School, a private liberal arts school in Sandy, was evacuated after receiving a bomb threat.

School officials assured parents that everyone on the campA crash closed the northbound lanes of Mountain View Corridor at Rosecrest Road in Herriman. Officials estimated the road would remain closed until about 3:45 p.The body of a missing 22-year-old was recovered from Sand Hollow Reservoir in Hurricane. Just before 1 p.m. on May 28, officials received a report of a missing m





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