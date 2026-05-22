Utah mother pushes for 'Morgan's Law' to create registry of repeat domestic violence offenders

A Utah mother is advocating for a new law that would create a public registry of convicted repeat domestic violence offenders in Utah, similar to the sex offender registry.

A Utah mother is pushing for a new law she believes could help prevent other families from suffering the kind of loss she has endured.

Laurice Critchlow is advocating for Morgan's Law, a proposal that would create a public registry of convicted repeat domestic violence offenders in Utah, similar to the sex offender registry. Critchlow says she is trying to turn her grief into action after the death of her daughter, Morgan Kay Harris.

Harris died at CubeSmart Storage in Murray on Feb. 18, 2023, and prosecutors from the Utah Attorney General's Office allege she was murdered by her boyfriend after he locked her inside a unit and left, and it caught on fire. A woman we are not identifying recorded a cellphone video from inside the storage facility that day and gave it to 2News Investigates.

The video captured Harris' boyfriend, Alex Wardell, returning to the storage facility on the ground, wailing, crying, and screaming. Years before Harris' death, Wardell had been convicted of domestic violence three times, including cases involving two different girlfriends. Critchlow argues that Utah does not do enough to protect the public from repeat offenders. She believes her daughter would still be alive if Utah had a registry that clearly documented domestic violence convictions.

The proposal is modeled after Tennessee's approach. On Jan. 1, Tennessee launched what it calls the nation's first public 'Persistent Domestic Violence Offender Registry,' inspired by the killing of Deputy Savanna Puckett. The registry is maintained by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and is intended for repeat domestic violence offenders who have at least one conviction against a domestic abuse victim. County clerks must provide the information to the TBI.

The free online searchable registry shows an offender's name, photo, birth date, and conviction history. Domestic violence often escalates over time and can be difficult for victims to recognize early. Without a registry, you're potentially putting another person in harm's way unnecessarily





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