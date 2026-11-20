A Utah mother reports her autistic kindergartener was secluded in violation of state law. New data shows a 37% rise in incidents, prompting calls for better oversight.

Orchard Elementary School in North Salt Lake has come under scrutiny after Lori, a local mother, reported that her six-year-old son Gunner was subjected to unlawful seclusion. This incident occurred despite the implementation of a strict 2025 ban on the practice, which was designed to protect vulnerable students from traumatic isolation. Gunner, who is autistic, was left alone inside a classroom, a procedure that his mother describes as terrifying and a direct violation of his rights and safety protocols.

The Alleged Violation of the 2025 Seclusion Ban

Gunners mother stated that her son was initially enthusiastic about attending school and loved the routine before the incident occurred. However, after Gunner exhibited behavioral issues, he was placed in seclusion, a situation that fundamentally changed his attitude toward education. Incident reports filed by the school detail that Gunner threw and tore up classroom items, and engaged in physical actions such as hitting, kicking, punching, and biting. Despite the existence of a specific behavioral plan intended to prevent escalation during difficult moments, Lori believes that school staff failed to follow these established procedures.

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Davis School District Response and Privacy Constraints

The Davis School District declined to participate in an on-camera interview regarding the specific circumstances surrounding Gunner. Instead, the district released a written statement emphasizing that the safety, dignity, and well-being of every student are among their highest responsibilities. The district clarified that emergency safety interventions, including seclusion, are not used as punishment or for routine behavior management, but only as a last resort when a student presents an imminent danger of serious physical harm to themselves or others.

Statewide Data Reveals Rising Seclusion Incidents

Statewide data from the Utah State Board of Education indicates a troubling trend in the use of isolation tactics in schools. Schools reported 1,565 seclusion incidents during the 2025-26 school year, marking a significant 37% increase from the previous year. Krisanne Lewis, the student services coordinator with the Utah State Board of Education, acknowledged that while the numbers have climbed, the actual number of students being secluded has remained relatively stable. She suggested that increased scrutiny and changes in policy definitions may be contributing factors to the statistical rise.

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Advocates Call for Systemic Overhaul and Funding

Legal advocates are pointing to systemic failures within the current educational framework. Nate Crippes, the public affairs supervising attorney with the Disability Law Center in Utah, argued that the current system is not working because student behaviors often increase after the use of seclusion. Crippes emphasized that while the Utah Legislature has established some restrictions, guardrails are ineffective if schools do not strictly follow them. He and Lori are now calling for enhanced oversight, increased funding, and comprehensive training for educators to prevent future trauma.

Impact on Families and Future Oversight Requirements

The impact of these incidents extends beyond the immediate school day, affecting the long-term educational experience and emotional health of students. The percentage of students experiencing seclusion more than once has doubled since 2022, highlighting a recurring pattern that advocates say requires immediate attention. District procedures mandate timely notification to parents and documentation of all incidents, followed by internal reviews to determine if staff support or retraining is needed. However, families like Lori's argue that these internal checks are insufficient without external accountability and dedicated resources to address the root causes of behavioral escalation.