Shari Franke revealed weekly nightmares of her mother's house as she urged the Utah Board of Pardons and Parole to keep Ruby Franke behind bars.

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VideoRetired deputy police chief Chris Bertram discusses Shari Franke’s plea to keep her mother, Ruby Franke, behind bars and how victims and their families can influence Utah’s parole board. Ruby Franke, a mother of six children, and Jodi Hildebrandt ran a joint parenting and lifestyle YouTube channel called ConneXions Classrooms before being arrested and charged withof second-degree aggravated child abuse in a St. George courtroom in December 2023.

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Both were sentenced in February 2024 to four consecutive prison terms of one to 15 years after pleading guilty to four counts of aggravated child abuse. Under Utah law, both face between four and 30 years behind bars, with the state's parole board determining their release. Ruby Franke and Hildebrandt were charged after police rescued two of Franke's malnourished children from Hildebrandt's home on Aug. 30, 2023.

The children had endured severe abuse, including forced physical labor, food deprivation, emotional mistreatment and having their hands and feet bound. Franke and Hildebrandt also told the children they were evil and needed to be punished. In an Instagram post, Shari Franke shared her statement to the Utah Board of Pardons & Parole, where she asked them not to grant her mother and Hildebrandt parole.

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Shari Franke said she hasn't spoken to her mother in four years, describing their last conversation as"the most stressful experience of my life.

" She said Ruby Franke told her she no longer wanted her to be part of the family because she had spoken out against her. YOUTUBE MOMMY BLOGGER RUBY FRANKE, CO-HOST JODI HILDEBRANDT SENTENCED FOR CHILD ABUSE: 'DARK DELUSION'"For the next year, I was cut off from all my siblings, but I couldn’t shake the feeling that something terrible was happening. I want them to know I fought for them.

I called the police, I called CPS, I spoke to lawyers. And Ruby and Jodi evaded all of them," Shari Franke said.

"I will never accept Ruby’s apology for what she has done. She has been a monster her entire adult life, and there’s no way that’s changed in 3 years.

"Shari Franke noted that her mother isn't in prison for what she did to her or her brother growing up, and hasn't yet taken accountability for that. Ruby Franke's daughter said she continues to have nightmares"at least weekly" of being"trapped" back at her mother's house, trying to save her siblings.

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"For the first time in our lives, my family is happy. We are happy without Ruby. Even if she got out, I fear she would try to insert herself into our lives directly or indirectly, despite the fact she has a no contact order," Shari Franke said. Most families in the area were aware that Franke had a YouTube channel called 8Passengers, her neighbor told Fox News Digital.

When she started another vlog called"Moms of Truth"/ ConneXions on Facebook with Hildebrandt,"a few" neighbors became"very concerned" with the content, the neighbor said. Chris Bertram, former deputy chief from the Unified Police Department of Greater Salt Lake / Salt Lake County Sheriff Office, told Fox News Digital that the parole board will likely give Shari Franke's testimony a significant amount of weight.

"The parole board listens to them. They listen to victims and their families and their supporters and their advocates significantly. They give them a good voice, and it’s a significant voice," Bertram said. In earlier videos without Hildebrandt, Franke complains about her children's school using TikTok to teach dances, the dangers of sleepovers, bullying, and other topics.

Some of her videos include her husband, including a"live couples workshop" about managing finances.

"They need to know that the public is going to be safe, that behaviors have changed, responsibility has been accepted, and this person is going to lead a far better life in our society when they are released under those terms and conditions of parole," Bertram said.