Utah Mom Accused of Poisoning Husband Tricked Him With Fentanyl-Laced Sandwich on Valentine's Day

Kouri Richins, a Utah mother who wrote a children's book about grief after her husband's death, is facing charges of aggravated murder and drug possession. Prosecutors allege she poisoned her husband Eric Richins with fentanyl in March 2022, claiming she wanted to collect millions in life insurance and pursue a real estate career. Court documents reveal Kouri allegedly tried to poison Eric on Valentine's Day with a fentanyl-laced sandwich, causing a severe reaction. Eric expressed fear for his life after these incidents, which also occurred during a trip to Greece.

Kouri Richins , the Utah mother of three who penned a children's book about grief after allegedly killing her husband, previously tried to poison him twice before his death, court records say. Richins, now 35, is charged with multiple felonies, including aggravated murder and drug possession, after she allegedly poisoned her husband of nine years, 39-year-old Eric Richins , with a cocktail laced with illicit fentanyl in March 2022.

Prosecutors allege Kouri killed her husband as a means to collect millions in life insurance funds and start her dream career in high-end real estate. But months before Eric's death, he feared for his life, friends and family told police in court records previously obtained by Fox News Digital. Authorities filed an additional attempted murder charge in March last year that accused her of slipping fentanyl into her husband’s favorite sandwich on Valentine’s Day, causing a severe but nonfatal reaction. A witness identified only as C.L. told police that Kouri requested fentanyl sometime in early 2022. On either Feb. 11 or Feb. 12, C.L. allegedly delivered the fentanyl to Kouri. Eric's family told authorities after his murder that he had been in fear for his life when Kouri allegedly tried to poison him on Valentine's Day, as well as on a separate occasion during a trip to Greece. Kouri apparently told other witnesses that she had purchased the sandwich from a diner and maintains that she did not poison it. Kouri's attorneys, Kathy Nester and Wendy Lewis of Nester Lewis and Alexander Ramos of Langford Ramos, did not immediately respond to an inquiry from Fox News Digital regarding the alleged Valentine's Day poisoning. The two attorneys previously said in a March 2024 statement: 'We are aware that the preliminary hearing stage favors the prosecution to an extraordinary degree and respect the court's decision. We firmly believe the charges against Kouri do not withstand thorough scrutiny and are confident that a jury will find the same.' 'Our focus now is on ensuring that justice is served through a fair trial,' they continued. 'We are committed to defending Kouri against these charges, firmly believing that the truth will prevail. These past fifteen months have taken a heavy toll on Kouri and her three children. It’s time to bring this ordeal to an end, restore her life, and allow her and her family to move on.' Prosecutors allege Kouri purchased four different life insurance policies on Eric's life totaling more than $1.9 million between 2015 and 2017. On Jan. 1, 2022, months before Eric's death, Kouri 'surreptitiously and without authorization changed the beneficiary for his nearly $2 million life insurance policy to herself,' the document states. Eric received a notification about the change and switched the beneficiary back to his business partner. She apparently wanted to use the funds to flip a $2 million Wasatch County mansion that was under construction at the time of Eric's death, an investment that his family said he did not approve of. The same night Eric died, authorities say he, Kouri and her mother were celebrating Kouri's recent closure of the mansion in question. The then-33-year-old, who owned a real estate company, wanted to finish building the mansion and sell it for a profit, according to search warrants. Kouri allegedly poured her husband a Moscow mule laced with fentanyl while celebrating that evening. A medical examiner determined that Eric had more than five times the lethal amount of illicit fentanyl in his system when he died. The examiner also found '16,000 ng/ml of Quetiapine,' described as an atypical antipsychotic medication that's 'widely used as a sleep aid,' in Eric Richins’ gastric fluid, new charging documents state. The next day, Kouri allegedly closed a deal on the mansion 'alone' after her husband was pronounced dead.





