A Davis County man returned to University Hospital's burn unit one year after surviving a deadly bus crash in Brazil, delivering gifts and hope to patients spending Thanksgiving in recovery.

After recovering from friction burns last year, Mackay Niederhauser returned to the University Hospital to give back to patients who are hurting this holiday. He suffered severe burns in a Brazil bus crash while on a mission.

SALT LAKE CITY — One year after spending Thanksgiving in the University of Utah Hospital burn unit recovering from injuries, a Davis County man returned with gifts and encouragement for patients facing similar struggles. Mackay Niederhauser, 21, spent five weeks in the hospital after suffering severe friction burns in a bus crash last year. He was in Brazil traveling to another city while serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

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"I was actually stuck in the bottom of it for a while, and, by miracles, I somehow got out and was able to make it to the ambulance and get to a hospital in Brazil," Niederhauser said. Although he survived the crash, Niederhauser did not fully understand the extent of his injuries until he was flown back to Utah for treatment.