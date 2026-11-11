Utah Medicaid Now Covers Native American Traditional Healing Services

Utah now allows Medicaid funding for Native American traditional healing, expanding care through Indian Health Service, tribal and urban Indian providers.

Utah has become one of six states authorized to use Medicaid funding for traditional Native healing practices. The federal government approved Utah's Traditional Healing Demonstration, which allows Medicaid reimbursement for certain traditional health care practices provided through Indian Health Service facilities, tribal health programs and urban Indian organizations. The approval was announced by the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, and the approval was granted this fall.

Matt Poss, executive director of the Urban Indian Center of Salt Lake in Salt Lake City, said the change reflects years of advocacy. Poss said Native communities have long understood that health care is about more than doctor's appointments and prescriptions. For the first time in Utah, Medicaid can help pay for some of those services.

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How Traditional Healing Services Work in Utah

Medicaid coverage applies to certain traditional healing practices, not to every cultural service. Poss said traditional healing takes many forms, often depending on a person's tribe and cultural background. Practices can include sweat lodge ceremonies, talking circles, the use of traditional plants and other ceremonies passed down through generations.

These practices are often led by healers recognized within their own communities for their knowledge of tribal customs and traditions. Some practices address physical ailments, while others focus on emotional, mental or spiritual well-being. Poss described the approach as a traditional medicine model that balances against Western medicine, while stressing that these practices are not necessarily intended to replace conventional medical treatment.

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Poss pointed to the Native American medicine wheel, which recognizes different aspects of well-being, including the mind, body and spirit. For the people the Urban Indian Center serves, traditional healing can offer another way to work through difficult experiences, find balance or reconnect with cultural traditions. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services cited research suggesting that traditional practices can help improve certain mental health symptoms, substance use recovery outcomes and overall quality of life when used alongside conventional care.

Stakeholders Support Access but Cite Funding Gaps

The Urban Indian Center of Salt Lake supports the policy because it has long offered traditional services without stable funding. Poss said the organization, formerly known as the Indian Walk-In Center, has offered sweat lodge ceremonies for at least 15 years. During the COVID-19 pandemic, those gatherings came to a halt.

The center's sweat lodge remained largely dormant for approximately four or five years until Henry Howell, a traditional healer from the Ute Tribe, helped bring it back. Poss recalled that Howell came on site one day and offered to restart the program so the center could bring medicine to the people. With Howell's help, the program has been operating again for about a year and a half, according to Poss.

Poss said the return of the sweat lodge highlighted the importance of preserving traditional practices for Native people who may not have easy access to ceremonies within their own tribal communities. He also acknowledged the financial strain, saying the nonprofit always wants to provide this service but lacks funding behind it. Over the years, the center has relied on grants, foundations and other funding sources to keep cultural and healing programs available.

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The approval followed efforts by Utah lawmakers, tribal leaders and Native health organizations to expand access to traditional healing. Poss said the Urban Indian Center and Utah tribes had been involved in discussions and advocacy on the proposal for approximately three to four years. The state's Department of Health and Human Services was directed to seek federal authorization for Medicaid coverage of these services.

Reimbursement Rates and Next Steps for Providers

Services delivered through urban Indian organizations will not receive the same federal funding rate as tribal facilities. The state sought a 100% federal Medicaid matching rate for qualifying traditional healing services delivered through urban Indian organizations, similar to the federal funding available through Indian Health Service and tribal facilities. Instead, those services will receive the state's otherwise applicable federal matching rate.

The eligible practices must meet program requirements and be provided through qualifying facilities and practitioners. Arizona, California, New Mexico and Oregon received federal approvals in 2024, and Utah and Maine joined them this fall. For Native Americans living away from reservations or tribal communities, organizations like the Urban Indian Center can help maintain access to cultural traditions as well as medical and behavioral health services.